FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
Arizona rescue divers recover body of missing California swimmer who jumped from boat
Rescue divers recovered the body of Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California, a day after he jumped from a boat into Arizona's Lake Havasu and never resurfaced.
Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected
Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
knewsradio.com
Memorial Wall In Hemet
People leave flowers at a memorial for Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny, and Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega,seen in photos placed in front of the police station in Palm Springs, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Both Southern California officers were fatally shot over the weekend. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) used locally Oct 12th 2022 @ap.images.
Body of California man recovered from Arizona’s Lake Havasu
The body of a California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn't resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday.
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Divers searching for man who never resurfaced after jumping from a boat to swim in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Lake Havasu City, Arizona: Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safet were searching for man who never resurfaced after jumping from a boat to swim in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late on Saturday, October 8th, 2022.
theeastsiderla.com
El Sereno crash leaves family grieving for a young father
El Sereno - Gerardo Ambrocio worked hard right up until the moment he died. Ambrocio was a landscaper struck and killed last month when a car rode up onto a center median along Huntington Drive. He was 31.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Traffic Fatality on Studebaker Road and Spring Street
On Oct. 11, 2022, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Studebaker Road and Spring Street regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian who had been struck...
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino
An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
fullertonobserver.com
Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park
When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
2urbangirls.com
Man sentenced to state prison after girlfriend’s body found in Compton alley
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with his girlfriend’s stabbing death was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Victor Hugo Sosa, 27, was convicted May 4 of first-degree murder for the February 2021 slaying of Daisy De La O.
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Shooting Places Nearby School on Brief Lockdown
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies placed a Coachella middle school on lockdown after shots were fired nearby Wednesday. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 85300 block of Cairo Street around 2:45 p.m. Administrators were told to place Bobby Duke middle school on lockdown at 2:47 p.m. just...
newsantaana.com
West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana
West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother
A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Pasadena boy
Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday in Pasadena. The missing boy, 11-year-old Jerrel Bernard, was last seen on Oct. 10 on the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Bernard is described as 4 feet 11 inches […]
