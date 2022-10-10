ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Gas prices increasing again in the Pittsburgh-area; here’s why

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35e1ns_0iTLtm7y00

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are increasing again in our area, teetering on $4 a gallon.

“It’s honestly crazy, a little disappointing,” said driver Aaron McGee.

“It’s just frustrating I thought by now it would come down a little bit,” said driver William Macmurdo.

According to AAA, the average prices in the Pittsburgh region jumped ten cents in the last week to $3.99 a gallon. And with OPEC cutting oil production next month, this could be just the beginning.

The Biden administration said in a statement it was disappointed in the decision, calling it “shortsighted” in light of global energy prices already higher by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It can only go so high people can only afford to fill up their tanks so much,” said Macmurdo.

AAA said they are seeing an increase in crude oil prices due to the OPEC announcement.

Crude oil is a substantial part of what we pay at the pump because it’s a main ingredient.

A local man who cuts grass in the north hills says higher gas prices make it hard to make a profit.

“We are working everyday cutting grass every day. It’s costing so much money to fill up our motors fill up our tanks and then we have to raise our prices for the customers’ so they take a hit,” said McGee.

So what does this mean for the holidays? On a normal year, gas prices increase during holidays because more people are driving but due to this situation, AAA says it’s still unclear as it’s a fluid situation.

AAA has some fuel saving tips for drivers: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

Man rear-ended after allegedly shining laser at vehicle behind him No one was injured in the accident, and a laser was recovered at the scene. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

wrench
2d ago

Gas prices are going back up because Biden cut pipelines, cut drilling, and emptied our reserves, all the while OPEC cut production to us by 2 million barrels a day. Biden is why, Biden is weak, and other countries are making him into a clown show.

Reply(1)
6
Related
butlerradio.com

Butler Transit Changes HVAC Companies

The Butler Transit Authority is moving forward with a new provider for maintenance of their HVAC systems. The authority board approved a five-year contract at their Tuesday meeting with the company Renick Brothers in Slippery Rock at a total cost of just over $33,000. This was one of two proposals...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain sticks around Thursday morning

PITTSBURGH — It will be a wet drive to work and school Thursday. Rain will taper off during the morning hours, but roads will be wet from overnight rain and storms. Watch for slick areas on neighborhood streets due to fallen leaves. We’ll see a bit of sun after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?

For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Aaa
wtae.com

Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
27 First News

1st snowflakes of season possible in this 7 day forecast

(WKBN) – October is the month that will typically bring our first snowflakes, and it looks like that will be the case again this year. Multiple cold fronts will sweep through the area this week and into early next week. Each front will push away the warmer temperatures and drag even colder air in as they push through.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A pleasant Tuesday before wet weather arrives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is going to be another fantastic day, by the way. Highs today should be around 70° after we saw highs yesterday in the mid-60s. It may even be warm for some. Winds should be out of the south at around 5mph. Morning lows are in the mid-40s and noon temperatures should be in the low-60s.Daily average High: 65  Low: 45Sunrise: 7:28 Sunset: 6:47Today: Warmer, still pleasant!Any Alert Days Ahead?: After today, the rest of the week is active. Storms will be possible after 8p on Wednesday but our storm chance starts at midnight and goes through...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a reported retail theft at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, October 7. Police say it was determined that a known 48-year-old...
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly

Local COVID hospitalizations have increased according to Butler Health System. The latest weekly update showed that, as of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital is treating 17 patients for the coronavirus, with one person in the ICU. That’s five more patients hospitalized and the same number in the ICU compared to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy