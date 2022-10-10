Gas prices increasing again in the Pittsburgh-area; here’s why

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are increasing again in our area, teetering on $4 a gallon.

“It’s honestly crazy, a little disappointing,” said driver Aaron McGee.

“It’s just frustrating I thought by now it would come down a little bit,” said driver William Macmurdo.

According to AAA, the average prices in the Pittsburgh region jumped ten cents in the last week to $3.99 a gallon. And with OPEC cutting oil production next month, this could be just the beginning.

The Biden administration said in a statement it was disappointed in the decision, calling it “shortsighted” in light of global energy prices already higher by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It can only go so high people can only afford to fill up their tanks so much,” said Macmurdo.

AAA said they are seeing an increase in crude oil prices due to the OPEC announcement.

Crude oil is a substantial part of what we pay at the pump because it’s a main ingredient.

A local man who cuts grass in the north hills says higher gas prices make it hard to make a profit.

“We are working everyday cutting grass every day. It’s costing so much money to fill up our motors fill up our tanks and then we have to raise our prices for the customers’ so they take a hit,” said McGee.

So what does this mean for the holidays? On a normal year, gas prices increase during holidays because more people are driving but due to this situation, AAA says it’s still unclear as it’s a fluid situation.

