Summerville, SC

Your guide to Lowcountry pumpkin patches

By Lindsay Miller
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pick the perfect pumpkin from the patch, visit a local farm or enjoy a pumpkin-themed festival — here’s a breakdown of Lowcountry pumpkin patches:

Boone Hall

The pumpkin patch at Boone Hall is celebrating its 26th season and is known to be one of the largest fall festivals in the state. The pumpkin patch is open Fridays through Sundays. Tickets are $15 are include access to a Halloween tractor tour, corn maze, petting zoo, pig races, live music, and pumpkin picking. The farm is located at Boon Hall Plantations and Garden in Mount Pleasant. The site is also home to Fright Nights , a Halloween event full of haunting attractions.

Legare Farms

Legare Farms is open Fridays through Sundays on Johns Island. Looking to cut a pumpkin from the vine? Legare Farms is your place. Admission is $5 per car and permits access to the animal barnyard and playground. Paid activities include pumpkin picking, hayride, horseback riding, scarecrow making, and gem mining. A free parking coupon is available online for October weekends.

How to keep your jack-o’-lantern from turning into moldy, maggoty mush before Halloween

Dreaming Farms Pumpkin Patch

Dreaming Farms is a pumpkin patch and Christmas tree store on James Island. While pumpkins are pre-picked, the farm offers varying colors, shapes, and sizes. A coupon for pumpkin purchases is available on their Instagram . This is a pet-friendly farm, so bring your furry friend to help pick your pumpkin!

West Farm Corn Maze

The Pumpkin Barn at West Farm Corn Maze sells pumpkins grown by the Wilson Family from Lowrys, SC. This pumpkin patch is located in Moncks Corner and features a quilted design corn maze, petting zoo, hay ride, apple slingshot, and snack bar. Admission is $5 on weekdays and $7 on the weekends. Tickets grant access to all farm activities. Children aged two and under enter for free.

The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane

Located in Summerville, The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane is described as a “down-home, unique experience.” This pumpkin patch seems to have it all: Straw bales, kettle corn, cider, gourds, pumpkins, firewood, and seasonal flowers! Live music is offered on the weekends starting at noon.

Jedburg Junction

Jedburg Junction will host Pumpkin Junction every Saturday in October from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Rather than a pumpkin patch, think pumpkin festival with fresh candy apples, baked goods, hayrides, and pre-picked pumpkins. This Summerville area farmers’ market hosts a petting zoo, a costume contest, and live music each Saturday.

