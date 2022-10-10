Read full article on original website
Maquon woman charged for concealing 'other than homicidal' death of body in storage unit
GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a man found in a storage container in Maquon on Friday, has been scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 31. Mary Oglesby, 50, who lives across the street from the storage unit where the human remains were found, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with one count of a concealment of death, a class 4 felony, by Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin. The charge carries a potential sentence of 1-3 years in prison — or 3-6 years if the state approves aggravated circumstances in court — and at least one year of mandated supervised release .
Woman arrested for concealing death in Maquon storage locker case
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman Tuesday in connection with the human remains found in a Maquon storage locker last week. 50-year-old Marcy L. Oglesby of Maquon was arrested on a warrant for Concealment of Death, a Class 4 Felony. Oglesby’s bond has been set at $10,000.
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
Woman charged with concealment of death following discovery of remains in Maquon storage unit
MAQUON, Ill. — A 50-year-old woman is charged with concealment of death after the discovery of a decomposing body in a Maquon storage unit last week, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Detectives arrested Marcy L. Oglesby of Maquon on Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death,...
Arrest made after decomposed body discovered in Knox County storage unit
KNOX COUNTY (25 News Now and KWQC) - An arrest has been made after human remains were found in a Knox County storage unit, although the dead person has yet to be identified. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death which is a Class 4 felony. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Woman arrested after body found in Maquon
MAQUON – A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a dead body found last week in a storage unit in southern Knox County. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, of Maquon was accused of concealment of death, a felony, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. To be released from jail, Oglesby would have to pay $1,000 toward her bond.
Body found in Illinois storage facility
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found inside a storage facility in Illinois. Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Department were called on Friday to a storage unit in Maquon, Illinois after complaints of a suspicious odor. They were able to narrow...
