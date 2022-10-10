Galesburg Police responded to Advanced Auto Parts on Sunday morning after employees called police and advised of a female subject with numerous injuries coming into the store. Officers arrived and made contact with the 38-year-old woman whom police have had multiple encounters with. According to police reports, the woman had a large puncture wound to the side of her head, several cuts and dried blood on her hand, and multiple cuts on her abdomen as well. The woman said the 38-year-old male whom she shares a residence with was the assailant. The woman also said another male subject was being held at the residence against his will. GHAS arrived on the scene and provided medical treatment to the woman. Police responded to the 1200 block of North Henderson Street and the male suspect was taken into custody. The other male, who had blood stains on his shirt, advised he was not injured. The female victim would later tell police she was struck by a wooden mallet and cut with a knife owned by the male suspect. Officers noted the victim had injuries that someone couldn’t have done to oneself. The male suspect was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and taken to the Knox County Jail.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO