Suffolk County, NY

Lite 98.7

Latest on Shooting Outside Home of Lee Zeldin, Candidate for NY Governor

--Original Story -- Two people were shot outside the home of New York Congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Sunday. "I could not be more outraged than I am right now...", Zeldin said following the Sunday afternoon shooting. The Congressman said he was returning from the Bronx Columbus Day Parade festivities when his twin daughters called to tell him what had happened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Shooting Takes Place Outside Home Of NY Gubernatorial Candidate

A shooting outside the home of Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin resulted in two injuries on Sunday (October 9), NBC News reports. Zeldin said his daughters were at their Long Island home when the shooting took place and "one of the bullets landed just 30 feet away."
SHIRLEY, NY
CNBC

Two shot outside New York Congressman Lee Zeldin's home

Two people were shot on Sunday outside the home of New York congressman and Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who has made addressing crime and violence a key point of his campaign, he said in a statement. The shooting appeared to have no connection to the Zeldin family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Accountant, 53, who was visiting son at Marist College Family Weekend in New York is 'shot dead by two homeless men who were staying at the hotel' after being caught in the crossfire of shootout in the lobby

A dad who was visiting his son at a special Family Weekend at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, was shot dead when he was caught in the crossfire as bullets flew in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott Poughkeepsie hotel where he was staying. Paul Kutz, 53, an...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Black Enterprise

Police Searching for Man Who Dismembered Girlfriend and Placed Remains Inside Suitcases

The New York Police Department is on the search for a 23-year-old man who is a suspect in the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old woman. On Friday, police named the boyfriend as a “person of interest” after Dasia Johnson was found dismembered and stuffed inside two suitcases in her Brooklyn apartment, NY Daily News reported. The boyfriend was allegedly last seen leaving the victim’s Linwood St. home in Cypress Hills with a duffel bag right before the building’s security guard made the grisly discovery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

AOC rival Tina Forte’s husband and son were caught by FBI in drug and gun bust at Bronx family warehouse

Family members of the GOP nominee running against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14’s Congressional District have previously been arrested by the FBI after a 2019 drugs and guns bust at a warehouse in the Bronx. Tina Forte has been slamming AOC for being soft on crime without mentioning that her family’s beverage distribution warehouse was the target of an FBI operation, leading to her husband and son pleading guilty, both of whom have committed several offences, according to The Daily Beast. In a statement to the outlet, Ms Forte said that “one of my three children, Joseph, made...
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Arrested Three Times in Less Than Two Days

Police say a New York state man was arrested three times in 36 hours after a domestic dispute spiraled out of control. Stories like these have many to question New York's controversial bail reform law. Officials say this recent suspect is now facing multiple charges of criminal contempt. But while three arrests in less than two days sounds like a lot, it's not as uncommon as you might think.
CBS New York

Some Bronx residents plan lawsuit to stop migrant facility in Orchard Beach

NEW YORK - As construction continues on a migrant relief center at Orchard Beach, the opposition is growing louder. Monday, some Bronx residents announced they're filing a lawsuit to stop the city from opening the temporary shelter. CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more on their concerns and Mayor Eric Adams' reaction. On a cold and windy day in the Orchard Beach parking lot, work continued on the migrant relief center set to open soon. Just feet away, dozens of Bronx residents gathered to say "not in our back yard." "I feel bad for these people. They have to come over the right way," one person...
BRONX, NY
Axios

Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks out after shooting outside New York family home

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), the New York Republican gubernatorial candidate, said two people were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday. Why it matters: While the Suffolk County Police Department told CNN the shooting had "no connection to the Zeldin family," the Trump ally has made crime a key policy as he seeks to become New York's first Republican governor in some 15 years. He was attacked at a rally last July.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Shooting outside Zeldin's home turns into campaign issue in race against Hochul

NEW YORK -- The shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home is turning into a campaign issue in his race against Gov. Kathy Hochul. It was Zeldin's second security scare since the summer.Monday, CBS2's Marcia Kramer spoke with both candidates at the Columbus Day Parade. Zeldin refused to leave his daughters home alone again. He brought them to the Columbus Day Parade after they endured the frightening ordeal of a possibly gang-related drive-by shooting Sunday near their home in Shirley while he and his wife were at a campaign event. "It's very scary. We didn't know if they were coming after us. To have...
PUBLIC SAFETY

