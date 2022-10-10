Read full article on original website
--Original Story -- Two people were shot outside the home of New York Congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Sunday. "I could not be more outraged than I am right now...", Zeldin said following the Sunday afternoon shooting. The Congressman said he was returning from the Bronx Columbus Day Parade festivities when his twin daughters called to tell him what had happened.
New York Republican congressman Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County joined 'Hannity' to react to a shooting near his home and the state's ongoing crime wave.
A shooting outside the home of Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin resulted in two injuries on Sunday (October 9), NBC News reports. Zeldin said his daughters were at their Long Island home when the shooting took place and "one of the bullets landed just 30 feet away."
Two people were shot on Sunday outside the home of New York congressman and Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who has made addressing crime and violence a key point of his campaign, he said in a statement. The shooting appeared to have no connection to the Zeldin family,...
New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home Sunday afternoon. The boys, both 17, were walking with a third teenager on the street in Shirley, New York, where Zeldin lives when they were hit by gunfire from a moving car, Suffolk County Police said.
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), the New York Republican gubernatorial candidate, said two people were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday. Why it matters: While the Suffolk County Police Department told CNN the shooting had "no connection to the Zeldin family," the Trump ally has made crime a key policy as he seeks to become New York's first Republican governor in some 15 years. He was attacked at a rally last July.
NEW YORK -- The shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home is turning into a campaign issue in his race against Gov. Kathy Hochul. It was Zeldin's second security scare since the summer.Monday, CBS2's Marcia Kramer spoke with both candidates at the Columbus Day Parade. Zeldin refused to leave his daughters home alone again. He brought them to the Columbus Day Parade after they endured the frightening ordeal of a possibly gang-related drive-by shooting Sunday near their home in Shirley while he and his wife were at a campaign event. "It's very scary. We didn't know if they were coming after us. To have...
