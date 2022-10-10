Read full article on original website
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers said he could not remember a time when there were as many economic “cross-currents” as there are right now.
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
ValueWalk
The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
Jamie Dimon says the economy is on the verge of a recession and the stock market could fall another 'easy 20%' from here
The stock market could fall another 20% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy over the next six to nine months, according to Jamie Dimon. He said higher inflation, interest rates, and war uncertainty are all contributing to volatile markets. "The far more serious thing is this...
Stimulus Update: This Former Treasury Secretary's Recession Warning Could Mean More Stimulus Checks Come Soon
A fourth stimulus check could be a possibility -- but it wouldn't be a good thing.
Jamie Dimon warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 20%, predicts a US recession within a year, and welcomes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a new interview. Here are the JPMorgan CEO's 12 best quotes.
Jamie Dimon warned the S&P 500 could slump another 20%, and predicted a US recession within a year. JPMorgan's CEO criticized US energy policy, and rang the alarm on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dimon welcomed Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and noted markets are showing some signs of strain. Jamie Dimon...
Paul Tudor Jones Correctly Predicted The 1987 Stock Market Crash: Here's What The Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Says Is Coming Next
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones sees continued weakness ahead as the U.S. economy heads for recession. What Happened: Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment, warned the U.S. economy is headed for a recession if it's not already in the midst of one Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
A coming recession won't be as bad as 2008 if the Fed can avoid further policy mistakes, Mohamed El-Erian says
A potential recession wouldn't be as bad as 2008, Mohamed El-Erian said Thursday. However, the Fed needs to avoid making any further policy errors, the economist said. The biggest mistake the Fed can make now is stop hiking rates too soon, El-Erian added. Any recession on the horizon wouldn't be...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
US stocks fall as investors prepare for an earnings deluge amid worries about rates and recession
US stocks ended lower Monday, marking a fourth consecutive decline amid worries about the economy. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said a recession could push stocks down by another "easy 20%." Chip stocks fell as the Biden administration ramped up limits on chip sales to China. US stocks closed lower Monday...
Wall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
kitco.com
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon: U.S. to face recession in 6-9 months, markets could become disorderly
(Kitco News) The U.S. economy could be in a recession by the middle of next year, warned JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon, adding that markets could become disorderly and the S&P 500 is at risk of falling another 20%. The situation is dire, with problematic inflation, oversized...
