WALB 10
‘It’s never been easier to vote’: Brad Raffensperger speaks on voting in Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Brad Raffensperger, it has never been easier to vote in Georgia than it is right now. The Republican Secretary of State was in Columbus and campaigned for reelection, defending his support for Georgia’s new voting laws. Raffensperger sat down with News Leader 9′s...
WALB 10
‘Quitman’s 10+2′ rally against Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign stop in Georgia’s Camellia City
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp came to Quitman on Wednesday to hold a fundraiser for his reelection campaign. However, he was met with a group of protestors he was familiar with when he was secretary of state. A group that was victorious against him in court after being charged with voter fraud.
WALB 10
Week 9: Here’s who is hitting the south Georgia gridiron tonight
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See the list below to see your favorite south Georgia teams and who they face tonight. Brooks County @ Early County @ 7:30 p.m. Richmond Hill @ Valdosta @ 8 p.m. Camden County @ Colquitt County @ 7:30 p.m. Dunbar @ Lowndes @ 8 p.m. Statesboro...
WALB 10
Brian Kemp opens 10-point lead over Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race a dead heat
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With election day less than four weeks away, a new AJC poll released Wednesday shows Gov. Brian Kemp with a 10-point lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams. The poll, conducted Sept. 25-Oct. 4 among 1,030 likely voters, also shows U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in a...
WALB 10
Wanna bet? Online sports betting becomes political issue in Georgia 2022 midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Quietly defeated in the last legislative session, the issue of legal, online sports betting in Georgia is certain to come before lawmakers next year. This time, supporters are hoping the massive amounts of revenue sure to be generated from legalized sports betting will make...
WALB 10
Tifton Orgill Distribution expanding
Tifton Orgill Distribution expanding
WALB 10
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
WALB 10
New technology is helping Georgia peanut farmers
New technology is helping Georgia peanut farmers
WALB 10
Georgians who struggled with their mortgage because of the pandemic may be in luck
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State officials want to make sure Georgians who experienced financial issues because of the pandemic know there is help. There is a program that will help homeowners with mortgage assistance; who suffered hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Homeowners Assistance Fund had $354 million...
WALB 10
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
WALB 10
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those...
WALB 10
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
WALB 10
Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases
Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases
WALB 10
Warming Weekend, Colder Next Week
Warming Weekend, Colder Next Week

A great weekend is ahead. Cool air continues to filter in this afternoon, making it feel more comfortable outside. Sunny, clear skies will continue today through the weekend. This evening will be great for Friday football and other local events. A gradual warmup for the weekend. Highs in the lower...
WALB 10
Veteran police officer shot, killed in Las Vegas; suspect in custody
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - An officer died following a shooting early Thursday morning near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the incident began at about 1 a.m. when dispatch received a call about...
