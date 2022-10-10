Here are a few fun foodie things to check out this weekend. Malai Kitchen is hosting its annual Bia Hoi Pop-Up at the West Village location tomorrow, October 15. The restaurant is known for its elevated Southeast Asian cuisine and owners, Yasmin and Chef Brandon Wages traveled to Asia this summer and will recreate an experience they enjoyed there with a Hanoi-style street food pop-up served with their signature Vietnamese beer, Bia Hoi.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO