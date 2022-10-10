ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, TX

peoplenewspapers.com

With High Hopes, Scots Enter Playoffs

After an unbeaten regular season, the Highland Park boys will start their inaugural playoff run on Saturday against Southlake Carroll in The Colony. The Scots (18-0-1) received a first-round bye while the Dragons pummeled Prosper Rock Hill 34-4 in their opening-round matchup. The two teams have faced off three times this season, with HP narrowly winning twice and the third ending in a tie.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Lady Scots Pass Test, Top Lake Highlands

It’s not time to hit the panic button after Highland Park dropped its first set in more than a month on Tuesday. In fact, the Lady Scots might be even more formidable in their quest for an unbeaten run through District 7-6A after rallying for a four-set victory on Tuesday at Lake Highlands.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Ageless ‘Golden Gladiator’ to Visit HP

Plenty of guys in their sixties dream of reliving their glory days on the football field. Michael Lynch followed through and did it. Lynch is recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest American football player after competing at the semipro level in Florida for five years between the ages of 64 and 68.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Versatile WR Musso Plays Vital Role on Field and Sidelines

Jesuit senior gained confidence after playoff performance last year. On a Jesuit Dallas roster that lost most of its top skill players to graduation, the name Jake Musso stands out. Musso has taken a more prominent role as arguably the most experienced and more productive returning offensive player for the...
DALLAS, TX
Sports
peoplenewspapers.com

Things to Eat and Do This Weekend

Here are a few fun foodie things to check out this weekend. Malai Kitchen is hosting its annual Bia Hoi Pop-Up at the West Village location tomorrow, October 15. The restaurant is known for its elevated Southeast Asian cuisine and owners, Yasmin and Chef Brandon Wages traveled to Asia this summer and will recreate an experience they enjoyed there with a Hanoi-style street food pop-up served with their signature Vietnamese beer, Bia Hoi.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

TWO x TWO Kicks Off With Preview Party and Fundraiser

TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art hosted their annual preview party, First Look, at The Rachofsky House in Dallas on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Guests were invited to preview a selection of the 131 works of art and various luxury items to be auctioned at the 23rd annual gala event on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

HP Students Raise $21,186 for Williams Syndrome

A group of Highland Park students recently raised $21,186 for Williams Syndrome and the Williams Syndrome Association. William’s Syndrome is a genetic condition characterized by mild to moderate delays in cognitive development or learning difficulties and can be associated with cardiovascular disease, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas City Council Approves Elm Thicket/Northpark Zoning Changes

After years of debate, the Dallas City Council Wednesday approved zoning changes that supporters hope will help preserve the character and history of the Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood near Dallas Love Field. The changes approved include limiting the maximum lot coverage of single-and-multi-story homes in the neighborhood to 40%. Councilman Jesse...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

KidneyTexas, Inc. On Wings of Hope and Transformation Luncheon/Fashion

Get your tickets now for the Tuesday, October 25th event at the Meyerson Symphony Center chaired by Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo. Jeanne and George Lewis are honorary chairs. There will be a champagne reception, photo opps, wonderful surprises, silent and live auctions, and fabulous fashion show. Visit www.kidneytexas.org.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

HPISD Receives $4.9 Million Moody Foundation Grant

Highland Park ISD, the Highland Park Education Foundation (HPEF), and the Moody Innovation Institute (MII) recently announced a new $4.99 million grant from the Moody Foundation that will build on the Moody Innovation Institute established in 2016. The grant will help the Moody Institute to deepen and broaden the district’s...
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Nordstrom Consolidating Galleria Dallas Store Into Two Levels

Nordstrom is consolidating its three-floor Galleria Dallas store into two floors. The Seattle-based retailer is expected to complete the move by Nov. 18. The store’s Marketplace Cafe, as well as kids and baby items, home, activewear, and women’s plus-sized clothes, are on the third floor. Those departments will...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas International Film Festival Announces Full Lineup

Dallas Film recently announced the full lineup of nearly 80 short and feature-length films running Oct. 14 through 20 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Cedars and various other Dallas landmarks, and a few of them have Park Cities and Turtle Creek connections. Among the films premiering or screening is Finding Satoshi,...
DALLAS, TX

