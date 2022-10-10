Blame the pandemic or our ever-dwindling attention spans, but press-on nails are having a moment. They're by far the easiest way to DIY an at-home manicure (no drying time!), and thanks to new innovations, these fake nails look convincingly real. If you're an OPI polish loyalist, you probably haven't given in to the allure of the press-on nail just yet, but that's about to change. The iconic nail care brand just dropped a whole press-on collection at Ulta, available in five must-have finishes and dozens of colors and effects.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO