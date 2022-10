Have you ever looked back on some decision you made in your past, and said to yourself something to the effect of "well, that was sure dumb"? One place in life where we look back and loudly question people's decisions is in sports, and it was on this day 33 years ago that the Minnesota Vikings gave up the farm so to speak for one man. That man was Herschel Walker and it more than likely cost the Vikings some incredible players, and possibly a Super Bowl win or two.

