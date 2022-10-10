ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

You can trick-or-treat at these October events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Trick-or-treating is one of the most beloved pastimes of the Halloween season but it's not restricted to Oct. 31. There are several places to visit around San Antonio that offer trick-or-treating before Halloween night. Here's a list of trick-or-treat events in the San Antonio area:...
LoneStar 92

You Can Get Married at This Haunted Dive Bar in Fischer, Texas

When most women think about their dream wedding day it's a gorgeous day with friends and family celebrating their forever relationship. Well, you can experience that type of wedding if you want, while still having it take place in the most haunted bar in the state of Texas. I had never heard about the Devil's Backbone Tavern until recently but they are quite proud to be the oldest dive bar in Texas with a restored dance hall.
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it's unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio's reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
600 ESPN El Paso

This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in San Antonio, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in San Antonio as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
seguintoday.com

A Burnt Bean Sunday Breakfast

(Seguin) – Seguin is no longer just "the destination" in Texas for the best barbecue. It is also now "the destination" for one of the state's Best Taquerias (taco places). Adding another feather to its cap is the Burnt Bean Co. located in downtown...
