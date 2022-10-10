ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood to Be Renamed After Texas Native Gen. Richard Cavazos

Texas’ Fort Hood, the largest active-duty armored military post in the U.S., is set to be renamed Fort Cavazos after a four-star general in the U.S. Army. Located in Bell County, Fort Hood houses around 40,000 soldiers. It was permanently established in 1950 and was named after Gen. John Bell Hood, the commander of the Confederate Army’s Texas brigade during the Civil War.
