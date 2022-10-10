ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!

By Weso
Z1079
 4 days ago

ATL had a special final day for the One Music Fest. Jazmine Sullivan, Lupe Fiasco, Chloe Bailey & more hit the stage and put on a SHOW!

The hometown hero, Lil Baby ends the night off with a performance of a lifetime. Check out the photos from Lil Baby’s performance below!

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang! was originally published on hotspotatl.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcZmU_0iTLgdeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08O3oh_0iTLgdeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JU0o_0iTLgdeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJFtq_0iTLgdeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cimPP_0iTLgdeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuX0E_0iTLgdeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fokg4_0iTLgdeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxgMR_0iTLgdeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8ivz_0iTLgdeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKYq4_0iTLgdeI00

Z1079

