Houston Model, Fashion Designer and New Miss USA Has Surprising Answers to Our Fun Questions!
TO COMPETE IN the Miss USA pageant, contestants must be at least 18 and under 28 years old in the year they are competing. The 2022 Miss USA winner, R’Bonney Gabriel, cut it close!. Gabriel grew up in Missouri City and graduated from Lawrence E. Elkins High School in...
Duos, Trios and Teams: ‘Next-Generation’ Mother-Daughter Leppert Duo Debuts
HOW DID YOU come together as a team? This fall, we are celebrating the introduction of an exciting real estate collaboration between Clare Leppert, longtime Houston Realtor®, and daughter Leigh Leppert. Clare shared a 20+ year real estate partnership with her mother, Bette Carpenter, until Bette’s death in 2016. Having worked solo for several years, Clare in 2021 was awarded Houston Business Journal’s No. 2 Luxury Realtor® in Houston. Leigh, who has been working in marketing for the past decade, has always shared a passion for real estate and watched Clare successfully balance family and career. We are excited to re-create the next generation of a mother-daughter duo at Compass!
This Week in Food: Two H-Town Go-Tos Expand, an International Sensation Arrives, and More!
WELL, FOLKS. IT’S still hot outside. The silver lining? So is Houston’s dining scene. Read on for this week’s tastiest news. Los Angeles-based fried-chicken joint Daddy’s Chicken Shack selected the Heights as the site of its second location, which opens today at 1223 W. 11th St. Founding chef Pace Webb grew up inside the Loop and is excited to return to her roots. The menu is a mouthwatering meld of southern-fried goodness and Southeast Asian flavors, starring buttermilk-brined, double-battered chicken and thoughtful — but not overwhelming — toppings. Breakfast, served all day, brings rosemary-biscuit sliders and the “Waffle Daddy” sandwich; bowls, chicken fingers, fries, signature sandwiches and vegan offerings are available all day as well.
Duos, Trios and Teams: ‘Mutual Respect and Trust’ Key at M Penner
HOW DID THIS duo come about? We’re a husband-and-wife team in a family business. We met in 5th grade at Kolter Elementary School and became lifelong friends. For the record, we didn’t start dating until a few years later — and we just celebrated our 40th anniversary!
The Kendra Scott Brand Turns 20! And Releases a Super Exclusive Collection
TEXAS JEWELRY MAVEN Kendra Scott has created beautiful, timeless jewelry for two decades. To celebrate, she unveiled a limited-edition 20th Anniversary Collection with only 20 pieces of each style available for purchase. Aside from the countless designs, the brand is also known for spreading joy, supporting various charities and nonprofit...
Duos, Trios and Teams: ‘Go the Extra Mile’ Is The Evans Team’s Motto
THE EVAN'S TEAM mantra is to always go the extra mile for our clients; there is nothing that is “not in our job description." Our secret sauce is simple: We share a mutual respect and genuine fondness for one another. Most of us have known each other for years and enjoy the winning combination of trust, friendship and similar work ethics, which has resulted in our many successes. Our cohesiveness creates a positive environment that enables us to produce maximum results for our clients.
