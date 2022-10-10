ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
onlyinark.com

Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State

Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders. ‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to seek assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help get illegal firearms off our streets, but a spokesperson for the […]
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Blog: All of Arkansas under extreme wildfire danger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Wildfire danger has continued to increase Friday. All of Arkansas is now under extreme wildfire danger. Breezy winds will remain a factor in wildfire danger Friday, similar to Thursday. Winds could gust up to 25 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 8 PM Friday. Breezy winds will make fires spread quickly and be hard to control.
KARK

Arkansas State Fair Food Guide for 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair for 2022 kicks off on Friday, October 14 for a 10-day run. First on the list for many fairgoers will be what to eat. Arkansas food author Kat Robinson works each year extensively to produce the Arkansas State Fair Food Guide.
Arkansas Outside

Sleeping Under the Stars: Overnight Hikes in Arkansas

If you’re dreaming of getting outside when the weather warms, why not dream of sleeping under the stars on an overnight or multi-day hike. There are plenty of trails in Arkansas with enough mileage for an exciting expedition that could be tame enough for families or adventurous enough for seasoned backpackers. I admit, I’ve been dreaming of campfires lately. Backpacking or sometimes just car camping with my family gives me all the warm fuzzy feels from great memories and dreams of trips to come. We hold on to the memories and stories with the kids, treasuring the times when they (and we) were younger. “Remember that time when I accidentally left the tortillas in the bottom of the plastic tote and we came back to camp to find a squirrel or squirrel posse had gnawed through the tote and the plastic bag the tortillas were in?” Which is more like “remember that time mom ‘possibly’ killed those squirrels because they ate plastic and couldn’t poop it out?” Or “remember that time mom went to the dutch oven cooking class and what was supposed to be thick fluffy bread turned out like pancake flat foccacia?” Not that all camping stories involve a mom fail; “remember that time mom hid small boxes of chocolate in the bottom of our backpacks so we found them on the last night of the trip?” This time of year makes me long for the cool nights with a small fire, the smell of the forest and the stillness that envelopes the backcountry. If you find yourself feeling the same kind of wanderlust, here are some suggestions.
5NEWS

Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving

OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
OZARK, AR
fox16.com

Extreme wildfire danger expands in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even with portions of Arkansas seeing rain on Wednesday, wildfire danger remains high. While the rain on Wednesday was a welcome sight for many Arkansans, it was not enough to ease drought conditions and make up for the rain deficit. Thursday’s latest drought monitor shows...
5newsonline.com

Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election

Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas. There are a number of ways you can vote in the...
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kiow.com

Feenstra Issues Statement on Tyson Decision to Relocate Dakota Dunes Workforce to Arkansas

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement after Tyson announced it would relocate its entire Dakota Dunes workforce to Arkansas:. “I am disheartened and disappointed that Tyson made the abrupt and unexpected decision to relocate its entire Dakota Dunes workforce to Arkansas. Since my days as Hull City Administrator and Iowa State Senator, I’ve been focused on the well-being and security of our families and communities. Unfortunately, this decision is absolutely contrary to the values I share with the Siouxland community and represents a complete disregard for the employees and families who have been loyal to Tyson for more than two decades. I urge Tyson to contemplate the devastating impact of this decision and reconsider keeping their Dakota Dunes office open and operational. Our Siouxland friends and neighbors deserve better.”
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas’ gubernatorial candidates’ plans for criminal justice

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are all vying to be Arkansas’ next governor. There are also four write-in candidates. Each candidate has a different approach when it comes to public safety and criminal justice in the state. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders released her public […]
KYTV

Deadline approaching to pay property taxes in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas is October 15. Since that falls on a Saturday, the public gets an additional business day, meaning no late fees will be incurred by payments made by the end of the business day on October 17. Amy Jenkins...
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit

Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
5NEWS

Inflation in Arkansas increases food insecurity for families

ARKANSAS, USA — Inflation has had an impact on just about everyone and everything. "Everything, from food cost in the grocery store, to your electric and your gas bill, to the housing market— everything," said LifeSource International Executive Director Jimmie Conduff. Conduff says he's seeing the impact of...
KATV

Thermal treatment plant in Gum Springs gives Arkansans more jobs

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste, and energy held a groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday. Veolia North America and Hutchinson held the ceremony to make the construction of a new state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment facility. Once the facility is...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Entergy Arkansas: Stay safe with ‘around the house’ maintenance tips

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the leaves turn and cooler weather approaches, experts agree now is the best time to perform improvements and check areas around your home that may need maintenance. Entergy Arkansas encourages customers to stay safe and consider following some safety tips when working inside and outside their home.
