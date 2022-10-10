ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sonic Frontiers and Monster Hunter cross over with free DLC

Sega announced that Sonic Frontiers will be getting some free Monster Hunter DLC as part of a collaboration with Capcom. It’s a costume and item set that looks equal parts stylish and delicious. The free Monster Hunter DLC will be released at 5 PM on November 14 and gives...
Bethesda reveals more details about ‘Starfield’ persuasion system

Bethesda’s Todd Howard has taken part in a Q&A-style interview during which he revealed more details about Starfield’s dialogue system as well as a first look at the persuasion minigame that will feature in the space role-playing game (RPG). The persuasion system is a rehashed look at the...
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles

Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero

Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
‘Warzone Mobile’ release date, map and latest news

Warzone Mobile was recently revealed during a COD NEXT presentation. It looks set to offer a condensed Call of Duty experience, and allows players to drop into classic Verdansk. Now that we know roughly when the game will launch, we can start to collect everything we know about it so far.
