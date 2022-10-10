Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Sonic Frontiers and Monster Hunter cross over with free DLC
Sega announced that Sonic Frontiers will be getting some free Monster Hunter DLC as part of a collaboration with Capcom. It’s a costume and item set that looks equal parts stylish and delicious. The free Monster Hunter DLC will be released at 5 PM on November 14 and gives...
NME
Bethesda reveals more details about ‘Starfield’ persuasion system
Bethesda’s Todd Howard has taken part in a Q&A-style interview during which he revealed more details about Starfield’s dialogue system as well as a first look at the persuasion minigame that will feature in the space role-playing game (RPG). The persuasion system is a rehashed look at the...
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ players complain that aim assist is disabled in PC cross-play matches
Overwatch 2 can’t seem to catch a break – after a troubled launch, players have discovered a small but frustrating feature for fans on console playing with friends on PC – as the game disables aim assist in PC crossplay matches, putting console players at a disadvantage.
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
NME
‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero
Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
NME
EA Motive says horror fans “missed out” on original ‘Dead Space’
Philippe Ducharme, senior producer at EA Motive, has shared that he believes “a lot of people” missed out on playing Dead Space, claiming the market for survival horror was smaller at the time. While chatting with NME, Ducharme said that part of the reason a game should be...
NME
‘Witchfire’ from the makers of ‘Bulletstorm’ is delayed until 2023
Polish studio The Astronauts announced Witchfire, a dark fantasy shooter set in a medieval world, around five years ago. Initial updates stated the game would be released at the end of 2022, however the studio has announced that the release has been delayed to early 2023. The game is undergoing...
NME
‘Dead Space’ remake developers don’t want to “offend hardcore fans”
Speaking to NME, Philippe Ducharme – senior producer at EA Motive – has shared that the team tasked with remaking Dead Space wanted to avoid doing anything that would “offend hardcore fans” of the original game. Discussing the responsibility that comes with remaking a popular title,...
NME
‘Warzone Mobile’ release date, map and latest news
Warzone Mobile was recently revealed during a COD NEXT presentation. It looks set to offer a condensed Call of Duty experience, and allows players to drop into classic Verdansk. Now that we know roughly when the game will launch, we can start to collect everything we know about it so far.
