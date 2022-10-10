Read full article on original website
Related
Certain Nurses In New York State Will See Their Pay Increase
There's good news for certain nurses in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that they will be getting pay raises. She made the announcement on Friday, October 14, 2022. The salary increases will apply to nurses within New York State agencies. She believes the move will help improve recruitment and retention. Nurses also deserve more money for the complexity of their work and the high credentials required to be a nurse in New York.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York State Is Headed Right Into Flu Season With High COVID-19 Numbers
As we head into the height of the flu season, COVID-19 numbers around the state are not decreasing and deaths from COVID-19 are up. I'm sure all of the conspiracy theorists are going to say this news is coming just because it's election season. I can guarantee you, no political party influenced me to write this (but I'm sure my saying that just makes you believe they did even more lol).
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
newyorkupstate.com
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State
The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
New York State Has Started Limiting Cars Speed
In New York State, they have started putting a feature in a car that would LIMIT how fast you can go. It would literally stop the car from going faster to avoid going over the speed limit. How would this even happen?. The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints...
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
suncommunitynews.com
N.Y. announces $31.3M in water-infrastructure projects
Ticonderoga named among six statewide municipalities with $8.5M in new financing. ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved...
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
Popular Snack Pies Being Recalled In New York State And Canada
A company that makes popular snack pies has issued a recall due to a potential allergen. The recall affects products sold nationwide, including in New York, as well as Canada. Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley’s® glazed pies. The mini snack pies contain soy, which could potentially cause harm or death to a person with a soy allergy or soy sensitivity. The soy ingredient is not listed on the product packaging.
Is Your New York State License Plate Peeling? Get A Free Replacement
If your New York State license plate is peeling, you can get it replaced for free. The Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that it will provide new plates to residents whose current plates are peeling. There is an exception though. New York State Offering Free...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0