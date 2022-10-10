ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Certain Nurses In New York State Will See Their Pay Increase

There's good news for certain nurses in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that they will be getting pay raises. She made the announcement on Friday, October 14, 2022. The salary increases will apply to nurses within New York State agencies. She believes the move will help improve recruitment and retention. Nurses also deserve more money for the complexity of their work and the high credentials required to be a nurse in New York.
POLITICS
KISS 104.1

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Economy#New York Area#Western New York#Snowplow#New Yorkers#The Buffalo News#The Federal Reserve#Labor Force Participation
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Is Headed Right Into Flu Season With High COVID-19 Numbers

As we head into the height of the flu season, COVID-19 numbers around the state are not decreasing and deaths from COVID-19 are up. I'm sure all of the conspiracy theorists are going to say this news is coming just because it's election season. I can guarantee you, no political party influenced me to write this (but I'm sure my saying that just makes you believe they did even more lol).
PUBLIC HEALTH
KISS 104.1

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
POLITICS
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking

When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook

You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State

The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
ENVIRONMENT
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has Started Limiting Cars Speed

In New York State, they have started putting a feature in a car that would LIMIT how fast you can go. It would literally stop the car from going faster to avoid going over the speed limit. How would this even happen?. The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints...
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
KISS 104.1

New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck

There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
POLITICS
suncommunitynews.com

N.Y. announces $31.3M in water-infrastructure projects

Ticonderoga named among six statewide municipalities with $8.5M in new financing. ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved...
TICONDEROGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Snack Pies Being Recalled In New York State And Canada

A company that makes popular snack pies has issued a recall due to a potential allergen. The recall affects products sold nationwide, including in New York, as well as Canada. Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley’s® glazed pies. The mini snack pies contain soy, which could potentially cause harm or death to a person with a soy allergy or soy sensitivity. The soy ingredient is not listed on the product packaging.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy