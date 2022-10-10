Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Peoria Sheriff: Suspect swerves at deputy to avoid traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s authorities are identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly swerved his vehicle at a deputy trying to evade a traffic stop. According to preliminary details from Sheriff Chris Watkins, it all started early Thursday on North Western...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle
GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
aledotimesrecord.com
Cause of death undetermined of body found in storage unit ; Oglesby still in custody
GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a man found in a storage container in Maquon on Friday remains in custody as of Thursday. She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31. Mary Oglesby, 50, who lives across the street from the storage unit where...
KBUR
Oquawka man arrested on multiple charges
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Oquawka man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th at about 12:49 AM a Henderson County Deputy observed a vehicle going southbound on 1350 East. As the vehicle passes, the deputy saw it had a defective exhaust and the rear license plate was not illuminated. The deputy performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
KBUR
Stronghurst man arrested on FTA warrant
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Stronghurst man on a warrant for Failure to Appear. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th, at 5:55 PM, Henderson County Deputies received reports of someone blowing things up in the Township of Stronghurst. After a county deputy responded to speak with complainants, the deputy located the suspect and identified him as 42-year-old Timothy Stangland of Stronghurst.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
Woman charged with concealment of death following discovery of remains in Maquon storage unit
MAQUON, Ill. — A 50-year-old woman is charged with concealment of death after the discovery of a decomposing body in a Maquon storage unit last week, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Detectives arrested Marcy L. Oglesby of Maquon on Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death,...
illinoisweeklies.com
Woman arrested after body found in Maquon
MAQUON – A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a dead body found last week in a storage unit in southern Knox County. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, of Maquon was accused of concealment of death, a felony, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. To be released from jail, Oglesby would have to pay $1,000 toward her bond.
977wmoi.com
Multiple Meth arrests follow Traffic Stop for Speeding
On 10/12/22 at approximately 3:31 am, a Macomb Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado for a speeding violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Randall McDonald(male, age 59), the Macomb Officer was informed that McDonald did not have a valid Illinois Driver’s License. Through conversing with McDonald and the three passengers; Michael Huber(male, 72), Robert Lewis (male, 40) and Catherine Rudsell (female, 42), the Macomb Officer picked up on identifying indicators of suspected criminal activity. Due to the Officer’s observations, a drug-sniffing K9 was called to the scene. K9 Mac and his partner arrived and provided a free air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Mac alerted to the presence of narcotics. Through a search of the vehicle and its passenger’s, numerous narcotic related items were located. Items located included: approximately 27.9 grams of Methamphetamine contained in numerous small baggies, multiple glass smoking devices and a Hypodermic needle. All four occupants of the vehicle were subsequently arrested following the preliminary investigation. McDonald was charged with Felony Driving while License Revoked, Speeding 43-mph in a 30-mph zone and a Warren County Warrant. McDonald was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a$700 cash bond. Huber was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Huber was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $500 cash bond.Rudsell was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Rudsell was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $300 cash bond.Lewis was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 15 grams < 100 grams, Methamphetamine Delivery, Possession of narcotics Instrument and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $5000 cash bond. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
US Gas in Galesburg suffers a second break-in over the course of a month
In just over a month’s time, the US Gas convenience store suffered a second break-in. Galesburg Police responded to a security alarm at the store in the 2100 block of East Main street just after 1:00 in the morning on Monday, October 10th. Officers discovered the front glass door was shattered. Police approached and noticed a brick had been thrown through it, and a side door was left slightly open. No one was inside, and it’s unclear if anything was taken at the time of the police report. A male witness told police he observed a tall, younger suspect wearing a mask and all black depart the side door onto a side street. The store’s owner was in the process of collecting security video at the time of the report. Back on September 13th, police responded to US Gas for a broken glass door. Officers searched the area for suspects, and several hours later were called back to the store and discovered the door was completely shattered. Cash was missing, several display cases were damaged and items were scattered throughout the building. The investigation in both instances is ongoing.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had bags of meth in truck, body cavity
A 45-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he had several small bags of meth – including one in a body cavity. Martin Ballew faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, according to court records. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday,...
977wmoi.com
Cannabis arrest following Traffic Stop for Expired Registration
On 10/08/22 at approximately 9:17 PM, a Macomb Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord for expired registration. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Donnell Williams (male, 23), he informed the Officer his Driver’s License was currently suspended. Williams was arrested for Driving While License Suspended. Through the course of the investigation, cannabis and cannabis related items were located in a backpack. The items included: 128 grams of cannabis in a plastic bag, 5 bags of individually packaged cannabis weighing 4 grams each and numerous empty bags used to contain cannabis.Williams was charged with Driving while License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis 100-500 grams, and Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis 30-500 grams. Williams was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting $500 cash bond. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Central Illinois Proud
1 person shot, MacArthur closed after 20 rounds fired
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person has been shot outside of the Tri-County Urban League, Peoria Police confirmed Thursday evening. Police responded to a 20-round shot spotter near Smith St. North MacArthur Highway shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car she was driving.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect with loaded gun sold heroin, meth, cocaine
A 49-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police say he had heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and a loaded gun. Tony Phillips faces five controlled-substance violation charges, four charges of failure to affix drug-tax stamps and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court records say. On Tuesday,...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison
A Rock Island man, Atoris Jaquez Slater, 28, of the 1700 block of 25th Street, was sentenced Oct. 13, 2022 to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (“crack”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”); possession of a firearm as a felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, according to a U.S. Justice Department release.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief ‘tired’ and ‘upset’ after shots fired into car with woman and four children inside
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria offered a dramatic plea for the public’s help to solve a shooting that happened about 5 p.m. Thursday on MacArthur Highway in south Peoria. The chief said the female driver was seriously wounded. A child was injured, perhaps from flying glass,...
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
2 men wounded in East Moline shooting, 2 suspects wanted
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department has issued warrants for two suspects in connection with a September shooting that wounded two men. Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 25, East Moline police officers were in the area of 13th Street and 13th Avenue near taverns when they heard multiple gunshots.
KWQC
Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
