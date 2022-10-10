On 10/12/22 at approximately 3:31 am, a Macomb Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado for a speeding violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Randall McDonald(male, age 59), the Macomb Officer was informed that McDonald did not have a valid Illinois Driver’s License. Through conversing with McDonald and the three passengers; Michael Huber(male, 72), Robert Lewis (male, 40) and Catherine Rudsell (female, 42), the Macomb Officer picked up on identifying indicators of suspected criminal activity. Due to the Officer’s observations, a drug-sniffing K9 was called to the scene. K9 Mac and his partner arrived and provided a free air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Mac alerted to the presence of narcotics. Through a search of the vehicle and its passenger’s, numerous narcotic related items were located. Items located included: approximately 27.9 grams of Methamphetamine contained in numerous small baggies, multiple glass smoking devices and a Hypodermic needle. All four occupants of the vehicle were subsequently arrested following the preliminary investigation. McDonald was charged with Felony Driving while License Revoked, Speeding 43-mph in a 30-mph zone and a Warren County Warrant. McDonald was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a$700 cash bond. Huber was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Huber was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $500 cash bond.Rudsell was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Rudsell was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $300 cash bond.Lewis was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 15 grams < 100 grams, Methamphetamine Delivery, Possession of narcotics Instrument and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $5000 cash bond. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MACOMB, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO