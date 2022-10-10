ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Rod Walker: Keith Kirkwood's first Saints catch in 4 years would have made his aunt proud

Keith Kirkwood’s catch on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks went down on the stat sheet as just a 4-yard reception. But for Kirkwood, it was more than that. Much more. This was his first reception in a New Orleans Saints’ uniform since 2018 when he came into the league as an undrafted rookie. It also was his first NFL reception that Ramona Gonzalez didn’t get a chance to see.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Saints ready to defend home field against 'enemy' who has tasted success in Dome

With understanding came a subtle warning. New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen is well aware Sunday’s opponent will more than likely draw extra rival fans into the Caesars Superdome solely because of two names on the roster. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase were both first-round draft picks out of LSU the past two years after they won the national title as part of the 2019 LSU team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Saints receive great news about a rookie on Thursday

The New Orleans Saints suffered a terrifying injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. On a touchdown catch, rookie wideout Chris Olave landed hard on his head and appeared to be knocked out. He was removed from the game for a concussion. Luckily, his health seems to be headed in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Carmichael
NOLA.com

With Week 5 stat change, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan bumped to 110.5 career sacks

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan’s wish was granted. On Wednesday, the NFL changed Jordan’s sack count from the Saints’ 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last weekend at the Caesars Superdome. He went from 1.5 to two sacks on the stats sheet. Originally, Jordan was only credited with a half-sack on his second takedown of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, splitting the work with Saints linebacker Demario Davis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy