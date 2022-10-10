Keith Kirkwood’s catch on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks went down on the stat sheet as just a 4-yard reception. But for Kirkwood, it was more than that. Much more. This was his first reception in a New Orleans Saints’ uniform since 2018 when he came into the league as an undrafted rookie. It also was his first NFL reception that Ramona Gonzalez didn’t get a chance to see.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO