atozsports.com
A former Saints’ star is recruiting a former All-Pro player to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for another wide receiver this season at some point. Unfortunately, a reunion with former Saints’ star wideout Lance Moore sounds unlikely. On the bright side, it sounds like Moore has joined the recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. probably...
NOLA.com
Chris Olave and Taysom Hill among 4 Saints players upgraded on Thursday injury report
The 14 names on the New Orleans Saints injury report were still a bit of a shock to the system Thursday, but there did appear to be some progress. Rookie receiver Chris Olave, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the Saints 39-32 win against Seattle last week and did not participate in Wednesday's practice, was a limited participant Thursday.
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Keith Kirkwood's first Saints catch in 4 years would have made his aunt proud
Keith Kirkwood’s catch on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks went down on the stat sheet as just a 4-yard reception. But for Kirkwood, it was more than that. Much more. This was his first reception in a New Orleans Saints’ uniform since 2018 when he came into the league as an undrafted rookie. It also was his first NFL reception that Ramona Gonzalez didn’t get a chance to see.
NOLA.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara sued for $10 million over alleged Las Vegas beating
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was sued Friday by the man Kamara and three others are accused of assaulting in February outside of a Las Vegas nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend. In an Orleans Civil District Court lawsuit that seeks $10 million in damages, Darnell Greene Jr., of...
NOLA.com
Saints ready to defend home field against 'enemy' who has tasted success in Dome
With understanding came a subtle warning. New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen is well aware Sunday’s opponent will more than likely draw extra rival fans into the Caesars Superdome solely because of two names on the roster. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase were both first-round draft picks out of LSU the past two years after they won the national title as part of the 2019 LSU team.
NOLA.com
Over on passing yards for Kyler Murray? Under for Marcus Mariota? See top Week 6 player props
Week 6 of the NFL season is here, and we’ve identified our top player prop value plays for passers, rushers and receivers. We delivered a winning record last week for both the top plays and honorable mention plays, and we’re looking to keep it going this week with a series of interesting matchups on tap.
NFL・
NOLA.com
No Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, or Marshon Lattimore for the Saints vs. the Bengals
If the New Orleans Saints are going to win their second consecutive game, they're going to have to do so without a number of their most prominent players. The Saints ruled out receivers Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as well as ace defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen). None of those players participated in practice this week.
atozsports.com
Saints receive great news about a rookie on Thursday
The New Orleans Saints suffered a terrifying injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. On a touchdown catch, rookie wideout Chris Olave landed hard on his head and appeared to be knocked out. He was removed from the game for a concussion. Luckily, his health seems to be headed in...
NOLA.com
With Week 5 stat change, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan bumped to 110.5 career sacks
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan’s wish was granted. On Wednesday, the NFL changed Jordan’s sack count from the Saints’ 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last weekend at the Caesars Superdome. He went from 1.5 to two sacks on the stats sheet. Originally, Jordan was only credited with a half-sack on his second takedown of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, splitting the work with Saints linebacker Demario Davis.
