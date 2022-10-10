Changes include promotions for Nelson Emerson and Glen Murray, longtime executives within the front office. The LA Kings have promoted Nelson Emerson (Assistant General Manager), Glen Murray (Senior Director of Player Personnel) and Derik Johnson (Skills Coach), along with the addition of Andy Johnson (U.S. Scout) to the amateur scouting staff, Shane Bennett (Data Engineer) to the research and development group, and Sara Hickmann as Director of Mental Performance and Clinical Services. In addition, Aaron Cooney has been named Manager of Hockey Communications and Justin Cummings is the Hockey Communications Specialist.

