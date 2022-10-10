Read full article on original website
Mercedes admit Japanese GP F1 mistakes following George Russell's 'worst decision' jibe
Mercedes have admitted they made multiple mistakes during their frustrating Japanese GP weekend, including a decision George Russell called their "worst". Lewis Hamilton finished fifth behind the Alpine of Esteban Ocon in Sunday's rain-shortened race while Russell only managed eighth. A lack of straight-line speed was an issue - and...
Formula 1 cost cap Q&A: What Red Bull are accused of, what's next, and how the FIA could punish team
With the FIA mulling the penalties, Red Bull defending their case, and rival teams angry, it's an F1 saga that is set to continue - and Sky Sports has you covered with the answers to the key questions... What exactly have Red Bull been found guilty of?. After weeks of...
Martin Brundle slams 'unacceptable' F1 truck, Pierre Gasly incident and says 'lessons not learned' in Japan
Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle has described the dramatic Japanese GP scenes of Pierre Gasly's near-miss with a recovery vehicle as "unquestionably unacceptable" and says lessons have not been learned from Jules Bianchi's death. The start of the rain-disrupted Suzuka race was overshadowed by the tractor on track, which was...
