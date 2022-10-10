ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

footballscoop.com

High School Scoop - Thursday October 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. Silverton (OR): Silverton HS, located near Salem, Oregon is looking for a September 8th open date for 2023. We play in Oregon's 5A classification and compete in a good league. Our school has about 1300 kids and would like to play a school similar in size. We would be willing to travel or host. If you are interested, please contact Dan Lever at Lever_Dan@silverfalls.k12.or.us.
SALEM, OR
