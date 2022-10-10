Read full article on original website
Rams vs. Carolina Panthers matchups, start time, how to watch and prediction
Matthew Stafford and the Rams will attempt to end an ugly two-game skid Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers, who just fired their coach.
footballscoop.com
High School Scoop - Thursday October 13, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. Silverton (OR): Silverton HS, located near Salem, Oregon is looking for a September 8th open date for 2023. We play in Oregon’s 5A classification and compete in a good league. Our school has about 1300 kids and would like to play a school similar in size. We would be willing to travel or host. If you are interested, please contact Dan Lever at Lever_Dan@silverfalls.k12.or.us.
ACC commissioner sees Charlotte in running for future tournaments
CHARLOTTE — Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips took some time this week to explore his new uptown Charlotte neighborhood before the ACC held its men’s and women’s basketball media days here on Tuesday and Wednesday. Phillips, during an interview with CBJ at The Westin Charlotte, and...
Gabe Jackson, Al Woods doubtful for Seahawks; Tyler Lockett good to go
The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their week of practice on Friday and released their final injury report for their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. After having an appearance on the injury report Thursday, wide receiver Tyler Lockett is good to go. However, one player has been ruled out,...
Mike Conley adapting to new role with the Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – About to begin his 16th NBA season, Mike Conley has a new role on this young, developing Utah Jazz team. Conley has become a teacher and a mentor. “I haven’t been in this situation for a very long time,” Conley said. “To have had so many years, the last […]
