‘NCIS: LA’: Daniela Ruah on Serial Killers’ Return, Threat of Kessler, Directing & More

How 2 'NCIS: Los Angeles' assistant directors are reallocating Hollywood's catered leftovers to Skid Row
Trucks loaded with gourmet meals — from steak to pasta to salmon and filet mignon — are frequently seen driving past homeless encampments in Los Angeles en route to Hollywood film locations. And the worst part is that there would be two or three trays of leftover food...
Michael Jackson Removed "Dirty Diana" From His London Concert Out Of Respect For Princess Diana, And 19 Other Truly Fascinating Facts I Stumbled Upon This Week
When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.
If You Enjoyed Netflix’s Dahmer Series, You’ll Love These True Crime Audiobooks And Podcasts
More true crime listens to get addicted to.
Albany Herald
‘Bad Sisters’ Finale: Sharon Horgan on [Spoiler] Killing J.P., Casting the Garveys & More
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Bad Sisters finale.]. In Bad Sisters, Earl (J.P.) had to die. The Apple TV+ dark comedy came to a close October 14, finally revealing who killed Gracie’s husband, J.P., in the end. And while all of the Garvey sisters need therapy after the months they’ve had, the finale ended on a peaceful note with all five of the sisters swimming together again.
Albany Herald
‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia.
Albany Herald
‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro on Using the Real Disney Lot, Shooting the Finale First & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1.]. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season finale had a little bit of everything for fans. A massive, character-packed battle scene, a continued bit of romance for lawyers Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), an almost-Hulk-powered super villain, an exciting new character with big implications (Skaar!), and lots of resolution for our green leading lady. But what made the epic episode stand out is also what separates She-Hulk from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: its wild and unabashed fourth-wall breaking.
Albany Herald
‘Shantaram’: Charlie Hunnam Details His Fight in Return to TV (VIDEO)
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam returns to TV as Lin Ford, an escaped Aussie convict on the run, looking for redemption in 1980s Bombay in Apple TV+’s Shantaram. In the drama, premiering Friday, October 14, Hunnam’s fugitive struggles to avoid trouble after prison but falls for an enigmatic woman.
Jeff Barnaby, Director of ‘Blood Quantum’ and Acclaimed Canadian Filmmaker, Dies At 46
Award-winning filmmaker and acclaimed visionary Jeff Barnaby passed away in Montreal on Oct. 13, following a year-long battle with cancer. The 46-year-old, who was born and raised on the Mi’gmaq community of Listuguj, is widely celebrated as redefining Indigenous cinema with elements of magical realism, body horror and sci-fi. According to a release announcing Barnaby’s passing, he is remembered as a passionate filmmaker who loved music and often created the soundtracks to his films on the fly with whatever instruments were required. He was uncompromising in his stance on Indigenous identity and storytelling, and was a valued member of the film community...
Albany Herald
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Finale: Sauron Actor on Galadriel & ‘Wreaking Havoc’ in Season 2
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale, “Alloyed.”]. We finally know who Sauron is after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale. Season 1 Episode 8, “Alloyed,” introduced one of literature’s most famous villains, and thanks to the series’ Second Age setting, fans get to see the Dark Lord outside of flashback or as an all-seeing eye for the very first time.
Albany Herald
Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)
Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
Albany Herald
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
