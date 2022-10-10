Read full article on original website
Grant Street Grocery Bringing Back the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
If you are a fan of Grant Street Grocery and Market's specialty Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, this is your last chance in 2022 to get one. The specialty sandwich is the featured menu item for this Saturday (October 15th, 2022), and will be the only day, as well as the last day of the year to get one. The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, along with their signature BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, will be available from noon until 6:00 pm on Saturday.
Loretta Lynn Dies: George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire + More Share Memories, Tributes
Loretta Lynn's unexpected death on Oct. 4, 2022 brought about dozens of personal memories from friends, family and fellow country stars. Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire and George Strait are three who shared photos of themselves with the late country legend. Others offered just a few words to commemorate her long...
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90
Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
