ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

New technology is helping to better detect potholes

By Chris Conte
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRDdD_0iTL7oD300

Every year, potholes cost American drivers billion of dollars in damages and repairs. However, new technology is hitting American roadways to help better detect potholes and it could save drivers from costly repairs.

Randy Shiflett, the interim superintendent for the Baltimore County Bureau of Highways, hears about potholes constantly from drivers.

"Every time there's a storm, any type of weather it's going to pop a pothole," he said.

But this county is deploying what could be a game-changer in curing America of its plague of potholes—it's a converted commercial van, outfitted with sophisticated new 3D laser technology. That can tell engineers the conditions roads are in down to the centimeter.

"It should get us out to the roads that need attention immediately," Shiflett said.

Baltimore County recently contracted the engineering consulting firm O'Connell & Lawrence Inc. They will spend the next 12 months surveying all 6,633 miles of roadway managed by the county, looking at cracks, bumps and any signs of wear. That data can then help create maps for road crews to use in determining where they need to focus maintenance work.

"It helps with finances. It makes you more financially responsible, as you have data-driven information that you can go back to and say 'this is why we paved this road," he added.

Potholes are more than just an annoyance. According to AAA, damage related to pothole repairs in 2021 cost American drivers $26.5 billion. The problem is so bad that 1 out of every 10 U.S. drivers reports dealing with pothole damage.

"It's a tremendous problem," said Tim Geary with a company called American Road Patch.

American Road Patch is also working to fix our country's pothole problem by deploying innovative new pothole repair techniques. The company is using new sealing methods over traditional asphalt repairs to make pavement repairs more permanent.

"Part of the problem is they're using old methods to fill they aren't updating as we go along," Geary said.

Report a typo

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Franklin County Commissioners approves bridge replacement plan

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners announced on Thursday, Oct 13 that they have approved a bridge replacement and maintenance plan that ensures the future safety of bridges throughout the county through at least 2029. The plan does not include raising the property tax or vehicle registration...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

BWI Airport to begin $332 million improvement project

A $332 million construction project for major terminal improvements at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works.The funding will help provide upgrades to the airport's A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System."This significant investment at Maryland's BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport supports trade and tourism, creates jobs and will improve the passenger experience for decades to come," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said. "This is another example of how we're ensuring BWI Marshall remains a convenient, efficient airport for passengers and a major economic generator for the state and region."The A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System...
BALTIMORE, MD
tippnews.com

The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Cars
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Cars
ems1.com

New Md. fire & EMS department ready to begin hiring career members

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, which was officially established two years ago this month, is now ready to start hiring new career personnel, according to Director Michael Robinson Sr. "Over the past year, the [department] has made significant progress to create infrastructure,...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15

A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WOLB 1010AM

Here’s A List Of Roads That WIll Be Closed For The Baltimore Running Festival

Calling all runners. It’s time to get that adrenaline pumping because The 21st annual Baltimore Marathon is scheduled for this weekend. Those participating in the annual Baltimore Running Festival will dash through the scenic Inner Harbor Waterfront, Federal Hill, and Fells Point. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qUPz1mY88k Additionally, this year there are several events associated with the run including […] The post Here’s A List Of Roads That WIll Be Closed For The Baltimore Running Festival appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Potholes#Engineering Consulting#Asphalt#Laser#American#O Connell Lawrence Inc
Nottingham MD

Five injured in Nottingham rollover crash

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Five people were injured in a serious, Thursday afternoon crash in Nottingham. At around 2 p.m., units responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Perry Hall Boulevard and Ridge Road (21236). One of the vehicles involved was carrying five occupants and rolled over, resulting in...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
wypr.org

How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site

Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Victim Pinned In Cement Truck In Horrific Early Morning Maryland Crash

At least one person has suffered serious injuries after being pinned in a multiple vehicle collision with a cement truck in Montgomery County, authorities say. The victim was reportedly pinned inside of a Trugreen work truck after the collision that occurred around 8:40 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10 in the area of Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
FOX 43

Coroner on scene of York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to the police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. Officials with the York...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy