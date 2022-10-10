ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, MO

thelickingnews.com

CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Record ABMD turnout takes to county seat over weekend.

A humdinger! That’s how one could accurately describe last weekend’s Apple Butter Makin’ Days thanks to ideal weather and a record setting crowd around the Mt. Vernon square. The 56th annual event enjoyed huge attendance on opening day, Friday, Oct. 7, with even more people on hand Saturday and Sunday, as is usually the case.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
kchi.com

RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

3 Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF) – A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall

I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Autoblog

EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices

A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Livestock Symposium announces Keynote speaker

Diana Rodgers, RD, nutritionist, and sustainability advocate will be the keynote speaker, Friday evening December 2nd at the 23rd annual Missouri Livestock Symposium in Kirksville, MO, says Garry L. Mathes, chairman. Diana Rodgers is a “real food” nutritionist and sustainability advocate near Boston, Massachusetts. She speaks internationally about the intersection...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Lawrence County Record

Dunham gets 15 yeas for robbery, other felony charges dropped.

Murder, other felony charges dropped, Dunham gets 15 years for robbery. Dunham wore sunglasses, shoes of murder victim during questioning. A Mt. Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to robbing murder victim Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. Siera Dunham received the sentence as part of a plea bargain at the Jasper County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 22.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
kwos.com

Recreational pot issue on next month’s Missouri ballot

Will you vote to allow Missourians to buy and smoke legal recreational marijuana? That’s what passage of Amendment 3 will allow. But legalization activist Eapen Thampy opposes the ballot issue, saying it would create new criminal penalties and would give preferential treatment to potential retailers …. Proponents say passage...
MISSOURI STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General secures 320 year prison sentence for Missouri man convicted of shooting two police officers

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has secured a sentence of 320 years of imprisonment for James Cummings, who was convicted of shooting two police officers. Judge Coleman, of Jefferson County, sentenced Cummings to four life sentences for four counts of Assault in the First Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer and four 50-year sentences for four counts of Armed Criminal Action. Combined, the sentences are consecutive for a total of 320 years imprisonment.
MISSOURI STATE

