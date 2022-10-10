ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: IDPH endorses CDC's youth COVID booster recommendation; state releases 'Fall Colors Trip Planner'

IDPH endorses CDC's youth COVID booster recommendation. Following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation this week of the new bivalent boosters for children five and older, the Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending parents and guardians get children vaccinated and fully protected to avoid the most severe effects of COVID-19.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710

It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Out of state police officers keep moving to Florida

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program is continuing to pay off as more law enforcement officers relocate to Florida from other states. On Friday, Gov. DeSantis delivered $5,000 bonuses to six new recruits in the Cape Coral Police Department in Lee...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Madison, MO
City
Murphysboro, IL
County
Hamilton County, IL
State
Missouri State
City
Madison, IL
State
Illinois State
Hamilton County, IL
Government
City
Hamilton, IL
City
Hamilton, MO
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
103GBF

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Accident#Police#Chicago Marathon Hundreds
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects

(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
VIRGINIA STATE
WCIA

Drought conditions expanding in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Drought conditions have expanded in Central Illinois again. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded parts of Ford, Livingston, Iroquois and De Witt Counties back into moderate drought (D1) levels, while abnormally dry conditions expand across much of Central Illinois. That growth in dry conditions is noticed when you look at last […]
DE WITT COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

Report: Illinois drivers expect $6K cash to switch to electric car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new survey, the average Illinois driver would expect a $6,073 payment from the government to get them to switch to an electric vehicle (EV). The survey was conducted by Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach and asked drivers across the country how much compensation they would expect to get them […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Reaction to Illinois Gubernatorial debate

Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy