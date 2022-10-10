Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
New video of Geneva drug store burglary suspect
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—In Geneva, additional information on the pharmacy burglary during the. Pre-dawn hours Wednesday. This is surveillance camera footage of the suspect, who appears to have his t-shirt. Covering his face. At around four o’clock yesterday morning, the suspect used a. Crowbar to “pry open” the front...
wtvy.com
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
wbtw.com
Sheriff: Mother arrested for child neglect in Florida
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a 3-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Sept. 28, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a 3-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruises. According to...
Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children after marijuana found in home
Investigators went to the home where they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the home.
wdhn.com
Two bodies found inside an Opp home
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
oppnewsonline.com
OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths
On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
wtvy.com
Masks once again required at Southeast Health
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Masks are once again required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health, according to information put out by the healthcare provider on Friday. The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their social media post, and...
wdhn.com
Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork to begin in Dale Co.
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Road and Bridge Department will begin resurfacing roads from Pinckard to the Dothan City limits. Resurfacing will begin on CR-47 from the Dothan City Limits to SR-134. Work crews will start paving in Pinckard and will work south into Dothan. The...
wdhn.com
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
wdhn.com
J.R’s Lawnmower shop honored as one of Alabama’s best businesses
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—A mom-and-pop lawn and garden business in the western wiregrass has received. Alabama’s “Silver Retailer” of the year award for annual sales between five-and-20 Million dollars. For the last 36 years, Joe Richburg says if you want people to shop with your business, you...
Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Choctaw Street lane closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday, work crews will temporarily close lanes on Choctaw Street to work in the area. On Friday, October 14th at 6:00 a.m., City crews will close the two westbound lanes on Choctaw Street between Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway. Drivers will still be...
wtvy.com
Judge appointed to hear charges against former district attorney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A specially appointed judge will preside over the criminal case of an ousted Houston County prosecutor charged with ethics violations. Circuit Judge Burt Smithart, who works in Barbour and Bullock Counties, was selected after all Houston County judges recused themselves. A grand jury indicted Mark Johnson,...
wdhn.com
Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
wtvy.com
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
thebamabuzz.com
Fort Rucker renamed after honorary military officer—check it out
Exciting news for the Fort Rucker area. The area is undergoing a name change and will soon be named after an honorary Chief Warrant Officer. Here’s what you need to know. Fort Rucker will no longer be. A new name is in town: Fort Novosel. That’s right, Fort Rucker has been renamed after the late Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama.
wtvy.com
Folmar trial update
Election Day is less than one month away, and Henry County officials are working to ensure enough poll workers will be present on November 8th. 2022 Volleyball Highlights: Ashford vs. Houston Academy. Updated: 3 hours ago. Houston Academy takes home a win over Ashford. 2022 Volleyball Highlights: Rehobeth vs Providence...
