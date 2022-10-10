Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Reader concerned with Carmel Clay Schools’ lack of transparency around SEL/DEI committees
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Southside Times
Perseverance pays off for Greenwood teacher
Last week Andrice Tucker, an automotive technology teacher at Central Nine Career Center, was surprised with the presentation of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence – along with a $50,000 check. Central Nine’s high school skilled trades program will receive $35,000, and Tucker will receive $15,000. On what he thought was going to be a normal Tuesday, Andrice received an award he had been pursing for over two years.
Current Publishing
Meet the at-large Noblesville School Board candidates
Five candidates are seeking the at-large school board seat with Noblesville Schools during the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates Joe Forgey, Chuck Haberman, Melba Kiser, Brian Laskey and Misti Ray are all vying for the seat. Forgey, who currently serves as school board president, is seeking another term and was first elected in November 2018.
readthereporter.com
Carmel voter says it’s time to get back to basics in education
Current Publishing
Ayers announces candidacy for Carmel’s Central District seat
Teresa Ayers has announced that she plans to run for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal election. Ayers is vice-chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party and is on the board of the Carmel Clay Republican Club. She graduated from Carmel High School and is a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Parish.
Current Publishing
City of Westfield on track to pass ‘23 budget
City leaders in Westfield are expected to pass its 2023 budget later this month after reviewing budget requests with different department heads more than a month ago. The budget, which was expected to be presented to the public at the council’s Oct. 10 meeting, could include revisions that were made following the council’s Aug. 31 special session meeting, although it remains unclear what those changes might involve.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Cherry Tree principal honored for lifesaving response
Cherry Tree Elementary Principal Peter English, center, is recognized by Carmel Fire Dept. Chief David Haboush, left, and CFD EMS Chief Andrew Young for English’s efforts using a Stop the Bleed kit kept at the school to treat a construction worker who suffered a severe injury during the summer. The Carmel Clay Schools Board of Education recognized English during its Oct. 10 meeting. The board also recognized those involved in responding to a man having a heart attack at a Carmel Middle School football game in August. The man and his family attended the meeting to show their appreciation. Read more about that incident at youarecurrent.com/2022/09/07/carmel-middle-school-staff-on-site-aed-help-save-life-of-fan-at-football-game. (Photo courtesy of Emily Bauer)
IHSAA, schools investigate racist taunts at volleyball game
INDIANAPOLIS — Pike High School student athletes and parents are upset about an incident that happened during a recent volleyball game. Parents told 13News they are tired of racism in sports. "This is not the first, second, third or fourth time that something like this has happened," said parent...
WISH-TV
Where to vote early in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will begin Wednesday in Hamilton County at two locations in Noblesville. The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Westfield Middle School earns first place at Indiana Middle School Cross Country Championship
Westfield Middle School cross country runners gather after winning first place at the Indiana Middle School Cross Country Championships in the big school girls varsity division Oct. 1 in Terre Haute. Pictured, from left, are Carly Davis, Avery Taylor, Ella Lidskin, Jenna Burns, Maggie Naas, Sylvia Flynn, Sam Foster, Emma Pitney, Ella Bozarth and Alivia Lozier. (Photo provided by Linda Ogle)
readthereporter.com
Congresswoman Spartz’s update from the campaign trail
It’s hard to believe, but we’re only 26 days away from the election in November. Early voting started Wednesday, and our campaign is running at full speed. Over the past weeks and months, I’ve had the opportunity to speak with many of you throughout our communities. I’m grateful to those I’ve met along the campaign trail right here at home in Indiana.
Current Publishing
Fishers’ businessman celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Fishers’ businessman Tom O’Neil has been called a trailblazer for his work in the Hispanic business community. From spearheading the Hispanic Business Council, to assisting development of a scholarship fund for Hispanic children to co-founding the first Indianapolis Latino Expo, his work has been transformative. “There is certainly...
With early voting underway in Indiana, experts weigh in on barriers voters face
Experts say Indiana's low voter turnout could be due to barriers voters face that doesn't exist in other states
WLFI.com
Sheriff race is one of few contested campaigns in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One Republican and one Independent candidate are making their case to become the next sheriff. The competition for sheriff is among the only contested races in Carroll County. Republican Tony Liggett is running against independent candidate Mark Pinkard. Pinkard and Liggett are longtime police...
Land dispute in Boone County brings hundreds to a community meeting
Over 300 people attended a community meeting Monday night to learn more about the state’s plans to develop an innovation district in Boone County. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation continues to buy property in the county as part of a $164 million investment approved by the State Budget Committee. The state hopes to attract a variety of advanced manufacturing, life sciences, technology, microelectronics, and semiconductor companies.
readthereporter.com
A government by the people, for the people … unless you vote Republican?
readthereporter.com
Westfield unveils Union Square development
Union Square at Grand Junction, a residential and commercial development in Westfield, is set to bring new life to the city block between State Road 32, Mill, Jersey, and Union streets. Overlooking the city’s new Grand Junction Plaza, it will add apartments, retail, office, a food and beverage hall, an extended plaza area, and public parking.
Current Publishing
Nickel Plate Arts raises $66K during gala
The Diamond Gala benefiting Nickel Plate Arts at Conner Prairie Sept. 21 raised a record $66,000 for the nonprofit organization. The 10th annual event, which featured a dinner, program and a live and silent auction, is the primary fundraiser for Nickel Plate Arts and brought about 200 people this year.
Fox 59
Noblesville passes 2023 budget, maintains property tax rate
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Common Council approved the city’s 2023 budget plan during a meeting Tuesday night. The 2023 budget totals $105 million and includes $9.1 million in one time spending. The approved plan is 13.6% larger than the 2022 budget. The increase from the 2022 budget...
carmelmonthlymagazine.com
New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind
If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
