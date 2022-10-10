ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Is Illinois’ Most Expensive Mansion Worth $45 Million? Let’s Take A Look

This mansion was originally listed at $50 million. Will knocking 5 million off that price make it a must-have for some really rich person?. Unprecedented urban estate. 25,000 square foot masterpiece on Lincoln Park's finest street. Sited on an enormous 177'x149' parcel totaling more than eight city lots, every step has been taken to provide complete privacy and tranquility. Manicured grounds with multiple fountains, reflecting pool, and hand forged antique garden pavilion transport you to another world. Absolutely no expense was spared inside or out throughout this sun-filled mansion. Grand in every way, but not overwhelming, the design is perfect for large scale entertaining as well as intimate everyday living. This home is nothing short of magnificent at every turn--truly a once in a lifetime opportunity that could never be replicated.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Remains found in 1974 identified as missing Illinois man

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) – Human remains discovered in 1974 near a northeastern Illinois creek have been identified through forensic DNA testing as a suburban Chicago man who vanished in the early 1970s, officials said. The skeletal remains are those of Donald M. Rozek of Harvey, Illinois, and Rozek’s cause of death remains undetermined, the Will […]
HARVEY, IL
1440 WROK

Number Of 2022 Parking Tickets Issued So Far In IL Is Outrageous

You're not going to believe how many parking tickets the city of Illinois has issued so far in 2022. The Worst Part About Driving Into An Illinois City. I enjoy traveling to downtown Rockford, Chicago, and other cities across Illinois. The worst part of driving into urban areas like those is trying to find places to park. Your safest bet is paying for a garage but that could get expensive. I've spent way too much time driving around looking for a free spot on the street. You've got to be really careful because you could get yourself in trouble.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Check washing in Chicago mailboxes

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

A city in Illinois ranks #1 for Mental Wellness

Taking care of your mental health and your mental wellness is more important than ever before. Your mental wellness can be greatly affected by where you live and your surroundings. That's why it is exciting to see that the number 1 city in the US for mental wellness is right here in the Land of Lincoln.
NAPERVILLE, IL
1440 WROK

Walk Through Thousands of Carved Pumpkins at This Popular Illinois Experience

At three-quarters of a mile long, get ready to walk into a world of pumpkins at this annual event featuring an unbelievable display of hand-carved creations. Jack-O-Lantern World is now open at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich, Illinois, and has thousands of pumpkins that have been designed by over 50 artisans who built 17 "immersive worlds," according to their official website.
LAKE ZURICH, IL
CBS Chicago

Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
AURORA, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit

Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
CAROL STREAM, IL
