Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
fox44news.com
Man caught in multi-county pursuit
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to assist Milford Police with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop. Milford PD lost sight of the vehicle in the CR-4359 area of Hill County. Deputies responding to the area found the vehicle going north on CR-4358.
Motorcyclist killed in Watauga crash has now been identified
A Watauga motorcycle crash victim who died Wednesday has now been identified. The crash was on northbound Denton Highway near North Tarrant Parkway where a motorcycle and an SUV had collided.
Man wounded by gunfire in west Fort Worth
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Tuesday. Police found spent shell casings on the ground – but no signs of the suspect.
Police in North Texas attempting to locate 63-year-old woman
Police in North Texas are attempting to locate a 63-year-old woman who has not been heard from in over a week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas DWI Law Is Strong, More Could Be Done to Prevent Drunk Driving Deaths: Advocates
Within 72 hours, Dallas Police have said they are investigating whether drunken driving was connected to two deaths. Wednesday, the department said they believe the driver responsible for the head-on crash that killed officer Jacob Arellano overnight may have been intoxicated. Late Monday, Miguel Martinez was arrested for murder and...
Texas man dies in Williston after suffering medical emergency while driving
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 58-year-old Texas man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Highway 2 near Williston on Wednesday morning around 8:50 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling east on Highway 2 when he suffered a medical emergency and went off the road and through […]
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Texas cities
Whether you are new to Texas or just visiting, pronouncing city names across the state can be confusing.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth neighborhood wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees.They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like 'hey we had a storm last night' and she was like 'oh no that's Edward Scissorhands..' and so I was like 'uh what?'" Jerry Balkenbush said. "People in the neighborhood were talking about it and it seems like he was just hitting certain streets," Emily Balkenbush said. Several of their neighbors have caught him on their home surveillance videos, normally out around 3 a.m....
dmagazine.com
The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap
A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
fox4news.com
Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
Fort Worth breaks ground on new police station in southern part of city
The city of Fort Worth broke ground Tuesday on a police station to serve the southern part of the city. The station at Risinger Road and McCart Avenue will consolidate operations spread at two other locations now.
Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
Hooters manager violently beaten in viral video speaks, wants suspects found and charged
PLANO, Texas — The manager of a Hooters in Plano wants those who brutally attacked him last week at his restaurant charged and brought to justice. Video of the attack and the overall incident has gone viral -- catching like wildfire over the weekend after hitting social media. The...
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
Off-duty police officer dies in crash with wrong-way driver who 'may have been intoxicated,' police say
A Dallas police officer died Wednesday after they were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver who “may have been intoxicated,” police say.
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
Gun 'Accidentally' Goes Off Inside Texas Elementary School
A child reportedly brought a gun to school.
