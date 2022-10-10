ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox44news.com

Man caught in multi-county pursuit

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to assist Milford Police with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop. Milford PD lost sight of the vehicle in the CR-4359 area of Hill County. Deputies responding to the area found the vehicle going north on CR-4358.
HILL COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth neighborhood wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees.They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like 'hey we had a storm last night' and she was like 'oh no that's Edward Scissorhands..' and so I was like 'uh what?'" Jerry Balkenbush said. "People in the neighborhood were talking about it and it seems like he was just hitting certain streets," Emily Balkenbush said. Several of their neighbors have caught him on their home surveillance videos, normally out around 3 a.m....
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap

A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
FAIRVIEW, TX
fox4news.com

Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
