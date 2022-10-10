Read full article on original website
Haiti gang blockade is causing catastrophic hunger, U.N. officials say
MIAMI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Haitians are experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, U.N. officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity.
Europe turns to Africa in bid to replace Russian natural gas
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected...
'Beginning of the end': Iran activists call for mass protests Saturday
Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests on Saturday over the death of Mahsa Amini, as the movement entered its fifth week despite a crackdown that has killed dozens. The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.
