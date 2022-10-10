ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Teachers oppose Oshkosh speech by former Education Secretary DeVos

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in our corner of Wisconsin, at an event on the “Future of Education.” But her visit is seeing pushback from some teachers. DeVos was at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Tuesday night to discuss what the country...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District

A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
2traveldads.com

Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love

Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wisconsin Senate Race, District 1

André Jacque (incumbent) vs. Andrea Gage-Michaels. We sent questionnaires to candidates who will appear on local ballots, Nov. 8. Beginning this week, and leading up to the Nov. 8 Midterm Election, we’ll publish those answers. We begin here with the race for the District 1 Wisconsin Senate seat that serves all of Door County and Kewaunee counties, and parts of Brown, Calumet, Manitowoc and Outagamie counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Elementary Education#Linus College#Nwtc#Diversity Equity#Dei
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nestor Daniel Lopez, 22, Green Bay, possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 3/19/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Court sentences defendant to thirty (30) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, court deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $518 to be paid by 12-06-2022 or 10 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

U-Haul moving into old K-Mart

U-Haul is in the process of finalizing the purchase of the old K-Mart store on Fulton Street. The company’s plan is to turn the property into a personal storage facility and full-service U-Haul service center. The goal is to be open by April 1. A retail space will be...
WAUPACA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Door County Pulse

Electrical Fire Forces Restaurant Evacuation

It was the height of the dinner hour at The English Inn in Fish Creek on Sunday, Oct. 9, when smoke pouring out of the attic caused the evacuation of all diners. “I had 30 tables with guests on the patio, another 40 tables inside,” said Randy Daubner, owner of the restaurant at 3813 Hwy 42.
FISH CREEK, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Crews report to weekend fire at Fish Creek restaurant

A Fish Creek restaurant reopened on Monday after having to evacuate its guests on Sunday due to a fire. Crews responded to a small electrical fire in the attic at The English Inn at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dinner service was canceled for the rest of the evening due to the fire, which was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters, clearing the scene a few hours later. The restaurant was able to reopen for its usually Monday evening dinner service but took to social media to thank the Door County Sheriff’s Department and responding fire departments and first responders for being fully prepared for the worst. The social media post also thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during the event.
FISH CREEK, WI
seehafernews.com

De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours

A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
DE PERE, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 12, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, October 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews spent the overnight hours battling a barn fire in Shawano County. The fire chief says there were pigs inside the barn at the time. At about 1 A.M., crews were called to the scene on Green Valley Rd. in the town of Angelica. The...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death

A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy