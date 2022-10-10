Read full article on original website
Justice Department appeals appointment of special master in Trump documents case
The Justice Department on Friday appealed the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
KEYT
Jan. 6 takeaways: Ahead of election, warnings on democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is issuing a stark warning in its last public hearing before the midterm election:: The future of the nation’s democracy is at stake. The panel returned on Thursday for an October hearing, weeks ahead of the midterm elections, with new details and a look into former President Donald Trump’s state of mind on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee is making its final public arguments ahead of a report expected in December. Lawmakers on the panel are singularly focused on Trump, warning that democracy may not hold in future elections.
KEYT
CNN Exclusive: Trump operative seen on video in Georgia voting system breach testifies before special grand jury
A pro-Trump operative who was caught on tape participating in a Georgia voting system breach after the 2020 election has testified before the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the outcome in that state, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman and...
Murdoch moves to reunite companies that own Fox News and the Wall Street Journal
Rupert Murdoch is exploring a combination of Fox News and News Corp. nearly ten years after they split up.
KEYT
Watch: Key moments from new footage of the January 6 Capitol attack
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has held a series of public hearings in an effort to shed new light on the events of that day and how former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election incited a mob of his supporters to violence.
KEYT
Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney’s offices in Texas and other senior posts. One is a prosecutor who vowed to seek the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Walmart. With the new slate, Biden has now announced 63 nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys in districts across the U.S. and 20 nominees to serve as U.S. marshals. U.S. attorneys are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their districts and are central to efforts to combat violent crime.
Georgia debate – live: Warnock dodges on Biden 2024 as Walker scolded for ‘prop’ police badge
After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock finally faced off on the debate stage with his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.During the campaign he has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past while also facing allegations of domestic violence.In a bizarre moment referring...
KEYT
Chile issues first non-binary national identity document
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Shane Cienfuegos is the first person in Chile’s history to receive a non-binary national identity document. The 29-year-old who heads social intervention activities for the Trans Diversity Organization of Chile obtained the document Friday after a nine-year bureaucratic and legal battle. Cienfuegos told reporters that “this isn’t my victory; it’s a collective victory” while showing off the ID card, which has an “X” for the Sex entry rather than male or female..
KEYT
Oath Keepers’ alleged plans for January 6 come into focus as second week of trial comes to an end
Prosecutors on Friday began connecting the disparate threads of five alleged Oath Keepers and how they prepared for January 6, 2021, in the final hours of the second week of their trial. Over the past two weeks, the government has shown a Washington, DC, jury dozens of messages discussing a...
KEYT
Judge gauges if Indiana abortion ban defies religious rights
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top Indiana lawyer has questioned the validity of a lawsuit brought by a group of residents who argue that the state’s abortion ban violates their religious freedoms. A judge heard arguments Friday in an Indianapolis courtroom, spurred by claims from five anonymous residents and the group Hoosier Jews for Choice. They argue the ban would violate their religious rights regarding when they believe abortion is acceptable. The lawsuit cites a state law that then-Gov. Mike Pence signed in 2015 over the objections of critics who said it allows discrimination against gay people.
KEYT
7 takeaways from the January 6 hearing
The House select committee’s final hearing on the Capitol Hill insurrection before the midterm elections Thursday used new testimony and evidence to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump knew he had lost the election but still went forward with efforts to overturn the results, leading to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
KEYT
Abortion, economy take center stage in Craig-Kistner debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is portraying her GOP challenger as a pawn of Big Oil and Big Pharma who conceals his opposition to abortion rights. But Republican candidate Tyler Kistner says Craig bears responsibility for inflation and other economic woes because she supports the policies of President Joe Biden. Craig and Kistner met Thursday at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount for their only full debate of the campaign. Their race in the swing suburban 2nd District is considered the GOP’s best chance to flip a congressional seat in Minnesota this year. It’s also one of the most expensive House races nationwide.
KEYT
Running as a moderate, New Mexico Democratic congressional candidate deletes progressive tweets
A Democratic House candidate in New Mexico, campaigning as a moderate in a tightly contested race, deleted tweets attacking the oil and gas industry, rationalizing rioting in summer 2020, and comparing the Trump administration to the Ku Klux Klan. The deleted tweets reviewed by CNN’s KFile on the oil and...
What The Jan. 6 Committee Has Accomplished So Far
The Capitol riot was just the tip of the iceberg of an attempt to overthrow American democracy ― and that's according to Donald Trump's own advisers.
