After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock finally faced off on the debate stage with his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.During the campaign he has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past while also facing allegations of domestic violence.In a bizarre moment referring...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO