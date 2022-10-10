ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Two bodies found inside an Opp home

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths

On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
Shooting victim’s family at Alabama Wal-Mart speaks out

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers regarding their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. It’s been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads-when her brother-in-law was killed. “It’s a lot to […]
Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork to begin in Dale Co.

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Road and Bridge Department will begin resurfacing roads from Pinckard to the Dothan City limits. Resurfacing will begin on CR-47 from the Dothan City Limits to SR-134. Work crews will start paving in Pinckard and will work south into Dothan. The...
Houston County approves new sanitation policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Choctaw Street lane closure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday, work crews will temporarily close lanes on Choctaw Street to work in the area. On Friday, October 14th at 6:00 a.m., City crews will close the two westbound lanes on Choctaw Street between Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway. Drivers will still be...
Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
