Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children after marijuana found in home
Investigators went to the home where they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the home.
wdhn.com
Two bodies found inside an Opp home
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
WSFA
Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
oppnewsonline.com
OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths
On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shooting victim’s family at Alabama Wal-Mart speaks out
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers regarding their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. It’s been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads-when her brother-in-law was killed. “It’s a lot to […]
wdhn.com
Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork to begin in Dale Co.
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Road and Bridge Department will begin resurfacing roads from Pinckard to the Dothan City limits. Resurfacing will begin on CR-47 from the Dothan City Limits to SR-134. Work crews will start paving in Pinckard and will work south into Dothan. The...
wdhn.com
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Choctaw Street lane closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday, work crews will temporarily close lanes on Choctaw Street to work in the area. On Friday, October 14th at 6:00 a.m., City crews will close the two westbound lanes on Choctaw Street between Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway. Drivers will still be...
wdhn.com
Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dothan fugitive arrested in capital murder investigation, one suspect still at large, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)— On October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department made an arrest in a double murder investigation, which occurred over two states. In the early morning of October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department, responded to a home in the 700 block of Third Avenue in […]
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
Comments / 4