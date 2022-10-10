Read full article on original website
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
This is the Weirdest Tradition in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
When you think of things that your state is known for, do any of these activities or traditions sound weird to you?. Each state has its own history. They also celebrate that history based on events, or influential people with various traditions. To people who aren't from that state, these traditions may seem weird, quirky, peculiar, or just off the wall. However, to those who grew up with these traditions year after year, they are simply normal.
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?
Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
Where Do IN, IL, and KY Rank on the List of Most and Least Safe Cities in America?
I am almost 50 years old, and I don't remember there being this much violence when I was growing up. It's possible that there is more violence these days, but it's more likely that we just didn't hear about it as much back in the day, before the 24-hour news cycle became a thing, and before we had access to the entire world. Despite what I may or may not have heard about, I always felt safe growing up in Indianapolis - I felt safe when we moved to Greenfield, IN, and I have felt safe for the past (nearly) 30 years here in Evansville. Do you feel safe in your city? How safe is your city compared to the rest of the country?
Illinois’ Best Halloween Tour Features Tasty Pizza & Scary Ghosts
Looking for something to help you get into the Halloween spirit, I believe this Chicago pizza and ghost tour can definitely help. I think sometimes we forget that Chicago is a world-class city that's just down the highway. Maybe it's because we live too close. There are so many cool things to see and do in the Windy City. If you don't have a lot of experience traveling there, a good way to start is by taking a tour. There are many good ones to sign up for. You'll get an interesting look at the place.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Popular IL & WI Music Venues Included On Most Haunted In U.S. List
A couple of the most haunted music venues in the United States are located in Illinois and Wisconsin. To be honest, when it comes to music venues. I'm good in any age theater. I just love going to shows. Newer buildings have all the latest and greatest concert technology for your enjoyment. It's an amazing experience. But, there's something special about experiencing a legendary location. So much history under one roof. If the walls could only talk.
Indiana home sales report
Indiana’s home sales dropped sharply in September as 30-year mortgage rates passed six percent for most of the month. Last month’s estimated statewide sales were 13 percent below September 2021, according to new data from the Indiana Association of REALTORS®; new listings also finished 11 percent below last year while the median sale price of an existing Indiana home fell to $235,000.
As early voting opens in Indiana, will abortion drive more women to polls?
Many predict women and issues affecting them will make a difference in the election this year.
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream Has Returned to IL, IN, & KY Stores
Christmas has come early this year, as a popular treat from 2021 has returned to stores across Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. I know that we haven't even gotten to Halloween yet, but it's never too early to talk about Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Usually, Christmas Tree Cakes come out around Halloween. Last year, Little Debbie partnered up with an ice cream company called Hudsonville Ice Cream to create a mashup of the famous Christmas Tree Cakes and ice cream.
Here is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky
When it comes to Halloween candy, you want to make sure your house has the good stuff. Here is a breakdown of the Tri-state's favorite candy. When it comes to Halloween, this time of year gives me the warm and fuzzies. I think its because when I was a kid, my dad was the only person on our street who went all out for Halloween. He had a few Halloween blow molds, and lights he would string up, and I always loved it and thought it was so cool how our house was the Halloween house.
Nearly 30 Children Have Recently Gone Missing in Indiana
So far, in 2022, nearly 30 children have gone missing, and much help is needed to bring them home. We get Amber Alerts sent to our phones from time to time, about missing kids in the region. Some people see the alert and simply close it. However, on the other side of those alerts are families that are devastated, and frantically searching for their missing child. When it comes to missing children in Indiana, from January 16th to October 3rd, nearly 30 children have gone missing.
Suspected Witch Who was Burned Alive Believed to Haunt Kentucky Woods
It's human nature to fear things we don't understand. Throughout history, there have been countless examples of horrific atrocities committed in the name of ignorance and misunderstanding. Instead of searching for answers and keeping a positive, open mind, we have always found it easier to ignore, dislike, hate, persecute or...
WISH-TV
How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
With early voting underway in Indiana, experts weigh in on barriers voters face
Experts say Indiana's low voter turnout could be due to barriers voters face that doesn't exist in other states
The Largest Land Owner in Illinois May Come as a Big Surprise
A report released names of the largest landowners across America, I definitely wasn't expecting what I saw when I looked up the state of Illinois. Who has the largest piece of the 'land' of Lincoln?. The Biggest Landowners in the US. Almost two-thirds of the land in the United States...
Conversion therapy has no place in Indiana
Recently, Shelly’s Voice Advocacy was forced to respond to an event planned by St. Luke Catholic Church and promoted by Bishop Chatard High School involving conversion therapy. We are greatly disappointed in the recent choices made by schools and parishes in our Indiana community. Conversion therapy is never an okay practice to endorse or facilitate […] The post Conversion therapy has no place in Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Why Flying Fish are Being Shocked by the Army Corp in Illinois
These fish really are trouble and the problems they cause are headed toward the Great Lakes. That's why the Army Corp of Engineers is quite literally trying to shock them out of the water. As I've previously shared, invasive carp are a big problem in Illinois rivers. It's so bad...
