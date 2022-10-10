Read full article on original website
Sedalia Park Board Purchases Scissor Lift
The Sedalia Park Board conducted business in 15 minutes Thursday at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd. The brief meeting was minus Sedalia Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple, as she was being recognized at Sacred Heart School on Senior Night, according to Board President Jerry Case. Board member...
Vinyl, Music, and Cocktails: Would It Work In Sedalia or Warrensburg?
If you know anything about me you know I love vinyl. So I think the concept of, for lack of a better term, a record bar would be a neat place to go hang out. Ya know, a cozy intimate bar with a great sound system, and a beautiful turn table, where you drop in to enjoy a cocktail, listen to a record, and maybe enjoy a conversation with a friend.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
Bothwell Foundation Presents AED to SFCC for Thompson Conference Center
The Bothwell Foundation recently presented an automated external defibrillator (AED) to State Fair Community College for its Thompson Conference Center which is used by the college and the public. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest by delivering a...
SFCC Announces Garry Holstein as Daum Museum Director
State Fair Community College has named Garry Holstein as the new Daum Museum of Contemporary Art director and curator. The Daum Museum opened in 2002 on the SFCC Sedalia campus; Holstein is the museum’s third director. Before coming to SFCC, Holstein was the director of the Bradbury Art Museum...
Smith-Cotton Homecoming Events and Parade RouteLine Up
Smith-Cotton High School has been celebrating homecoming all week. It started last week with Smith-Cotton High School's Homecoming Dance last Saturday and culminates on Saturday, October 8 with a variety of events including a pancake breakfast, open houses at both Smith-Cotton Junior High School, the current Smith-Cotton High School, and a celebration of 50 years of the Smith-Cotton High School Show Choir at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. For complete information on events click here.
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
Funeral Announcements for October 14, 2022
Funeral service for Betty June Cary Brownfield, 84, Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral chapel. Funeral service for Lovell Louise Trout, 80,...
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
Pettis County Republican Headquarters Now Open
The Pettis County Republican headquarters officially opened Tuesday night at 811 Thompson Boulevard in Sedalia. Several candidates and their supporters attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 5:30 in a room decked out with political signs, chairs, tables and a couch with a TV. Republican Committee Chairwoman Carla Young emceed the...
Smart Women, Delicious Chicken, and Warm Feelings : The SBW Annual Chicken Dinner is Coming
The Sedalia Business Women have been getting together every year for over 40 years celebrating their accomplishments and achievements in Sedalia with their Chicken Dinner. The dinner this year will be their 42nd! It'll be held on Sunday, October 16th. It's normally on a Sunday, so people can get a good dinner after church or before their football time. It'll be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It'll be at the Shrine Multipurpose Building, same spot as it's been every year I've been there. Just in case you need the address, that's 1375 Elm Hills Boulevard (easy for your GPS). The cost is only $12 for an adult, kids 5-10 are $6, and under four eat for free.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 12, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, a truck was stopped in the area of West 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, because it had failed to stop prior to the stop line at West 24th and Grand. It also was failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. The driver was found to have a revoked Missouri driver's license, and was intoxicated by drugs. He refused a blood draw, and a search warrant was obtained so blood could be collected at the hospital. Timothy Ray Keizer Smith, 34, of Leavenworth Kansas, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending state charges of Driving While revoked and Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs).
‘Stop Kiss’ Oct. 6-9 Kicks Off Theatre and Dance Season at UCM
University of Central Missouri (UCM) Theatre and Dance presents the play “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son in the Nickerson Black Box Theatre Oct. 6- 9. “Stop Kiss” is the opening play of UCM Theatre and Dance’s 2022-2023 Mainstage Season, which is themed “HERstory,” providing presentations dedicated to women and their stories.
WALC Awarded $33,500 MoDED Grant
The Whiteman Area Leadership Council (WALC) was awarded $33,500 through. the Military Community Reinvestment Grant Program (MCRG). WALC is a 501c3 non-profit organization, which was formed to bring regional communities, citizens, governments, organizations, state and federal offices and agencies together with Whiteman Air Force Base (WAFB) as strategic partners to make the region an even better place to live, work, learn and play, while enhancing the quality of life for airmen and their families at WAFB.
Man On Bicycle Arrested on Contempt of Court Warrant
Sedalia Police conducted a subject check on a man on a bike who was riding in the middle of the roadway with no lights at 4th and Washington just after 2 a.m., this morning. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that 32-year old Randy Grant of Kansas City was wanted on an active warrant out of Clay County for contempt of court with a cash-only bond of $5,406.46.
Thank Goodness! Tired Of Thanksgiving Lines? These Stores Are Closed
I had worked a fair amount of my youth and adulthood in the retail industry. Worked for Wal-Mart, Banana Republic, Coconuts Music & Video (FYE), Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, just to name a few. The holidays are super busy. Retail is hard. More and more stores were starting to be open on Thanksgiving for holiday shoppers who are looking for that perfect Christmas present or fantastic deal.
Paving of Thomson Avenue Begins October 10
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 10 and continuing through Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Sedalia’s contractor will be paving and applying lane markings along Thompson Boulevard from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s right-of-way at West. Broadway Blvd (U.S. 50 Highway) to West 16th Street. Once milled it was...
