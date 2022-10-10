ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk, vulnerable Liverpool and why Man City are football's toughest test

It's a Premier League showdown for the ages. The main course in a special serving of Super Sunday football. Liverpool vs Manchester City has assumed blockbuster status in the English top-flight, but the first encounter between Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk adds another mouth-watering dimension to an already captivating contest.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is tipping Bournemouth, Tottenham and Crystal Palace on Saturday

Liverpool vs Manchester City is the standout fixture on a tantalising weekend of Premier League action. Jones Knows marks your card. Leicester are sneaky, sneaky sausages, convincing us they were back on the straight and narrow with their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest. After falling behind with 20 minutes to go at Bournemouth, Brendan Rodgers' side had one measly shot at goal. That lack of intensity and fight, added to an inability to defend their goal when put under any significant pressure, only further enhances the case for swerving them at all costs this weekend in a game they are favourites to win.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no team can compete with Manchester City ahead of Super Sunday clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes no-one can compete with Manchester City this season due to the financial power the Premier League champions have at their disposal. Klopp's Reds have rivalled Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League table over the past four seasons but City go into this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Anfield 13 points ahead of the Merseyside club, who have suffered a poor start to the campaign.
Phil Foden: Manchester City attacker extends contract until 2027

Phil Foden has signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2027 and the club are confident he can become one of the best players in the world. The City academy graduate is a key first-team player for Pep Guardiola, who has started him in all nine Premier League games this season, with the England international scoring in his last three games, including a hat-trick against Manchester United.
Newcastle can be as big as Man Utd, 'there is no ceiling here', says Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe says "there is no ceiling" on Newcastle's growth and feels they could one day be the same size as Manchester United. Newcastle's Saudi owners have spent £210m on signings since January - after completing the £300m takeover of the Premier League club just over a year ago - and have plans to challenge the established order of English football.
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah nets fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick as Reds eliminate hosts

Mohamed Salah scored the fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool turned it on in the second half to thrash Rangers 7-1. Rangers took the lead through Scott Arfield but the brilliant Roberto Firmino levelled it up and Liverpool took over after half-time, scoring six unanswered goals - including three in six minutes from substitute Salah - to leave the hosts unable to make it through to the last 16.
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

Another intriguing weekend lies ahead in the Scottish Premiership with plenty to play for across the league. Celtic could extend their lead at the top of the table to five points with a win at home to Hibs before Rangers play catch-up when they face Motherwell on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.
Kevin De Bruyne relishing Manchester City's clash of styles with 'up-and-down' Liverpool on Super Sunday

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne expects "up-and-down" Liverpool to return to their best when the two teams meet in the Premier League on Super Sunday. Liverpool, last season's runners-up, have picked up only two wins from eight games and sit 10th in the table, 13 points adrift of City in second. However, Liverpool landed a morale-boosting 7-1 win at Rangers on Wednesday night, ahead of their clash with City at Anfield live on Sky Sports this Sunday, kick off 4.30pm.
Premier League betting: 11/4 Dominic Solanke backed to get among the goals for Bournemouth vs Fulham

Our tipster Jones Knows is backing Bournemouth centre-forward Dominic Solanke to add his name to the long list of strikers to have scored vs Fulham this season. Betting on outcomes in football matches is difficult for many reasons. We are investing into a game of a low-scoring nature and one that can be settled on fine margins. That was on my mind last weekend, where 4.5 more points went back into the bookmakers' satchels.
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney on beating Liverpool, adapting after injury, plus praise for Mikel Arteta and William Saliba

Last Sunday was massive. It was special and emotional, reflects Kieran Tierney, as we sit and talk a few days on from Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win against Liverpool. Tierney was on the pitch at the end to soak up the victory as Mikel Arteta led the celebrations, and said: "The game was obviously talked about a lot in the build-up and to go and perform the way we did against that top team it was amazing. An exciting time because you could see the fans as well, how happy they were. So we were just feeding off that as well."
Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for September

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday October 17 at 5pm. Dominic Hyam - BLACKBURN ROVERS vs Watford - September 13. Two Rovers central defenders combined at a corner. You might expect Daniel Ayala's header, but certainly not Hyam's astonishingly agile backheeled flick of a ball dropping behind him.
