Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk, vulnerable Liverpool and why Man City are football's toughest test
It's a Premier League showdown for the ages. The main course in a special serving of Super Sunday football. Liverpool vs Manchester City has assumed blockbuster status in the English top-flight, but the first encounter between Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk adds another mouth-watering dimension to an already captivating contest.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is tipping Bournemouth, Tottenham and Crystal Palace on Saturday
Liverpool vs Manchester City is the standout fixture on a tantalising weekend of Premier League action. Jones Knows marks your card. Leicester are sneaky, sneaky sausages, convincing us they were back on the straight and narrow with their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest. After falling behind with 20 minutes to go at Bournemouth, Brendan Rodgers' side had one measly shot at goal. That lack of intensity and fight, added to an inability to defend their goal when put under any significant pressure, only further enhances the case for swerving them at all costs this weekend in a game they are favourites to win.
Steven Gerrard exclusive: Aston Villa boss needs time to prove boo-boys wrong as pressure grows ahead of Chelsea clash
November 27, 2021 and Graham Potter’s eighth-placed Brighton are booed off the pitch by their home supporters following a 0-0 draw with Leeds. Seven days earlier, amid what would turn out to be a 12-game winless run, Brighton had been beaten 2-0 in Steven Gerrard's first game as Aston Villa head coach.
Liverpool should focus on stopping Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne over Erling Haaland, says Jamie Carragher
Speaking on the Essential Football podcast, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher analyses where this weekend's Super Sunday clash between Liverpool and Manchester City will be won and lost. Liverpool still haven't turned a corner. I don't think Liverpool are in the title race, not because of the points difference behind...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no team can compete with Manchester City ahead of Super Sunday clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes no-one can compete with Manchester City this season due to the financial power the Premier League champions have at their disposal. Klopp's Reds have rivalled Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League table over the past four seasons but City go into this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Anfield 13 points ahead of the Merseyside club, who have suffered a poor start to the campaign.
Phil Foden: Manchester City attacker extends contract until 2027
Phil Foden has signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2027 and the club are confident he can become one of the best players in the world. The City academy graduate is a key first-team player for Pep Guardiola, who has started him in all nine Premier League games this season, with the England international scoring in his last three games, including a hat-trick against Manchester United.
Newcastle can be as big as Man Utd, 'there is no ceiling here', says Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe says "there is no ceiling" on Newcastle's growth and feels they could one day be the same size as Manchester United. Newcastle's Saudi owners have spent £210m on signings since January - after completing the £300m takeover of the Premier League club just over a year ago - and have plans to challenge the established order of English football.
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah nets fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick as Reds eliminate hosts
Mohamed Salah scored the fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool turned it on in the second half to thrash Rangers 7-1. Rangers took the lead through Scott Arfield but the brilliant Roberto Firmino levelled it up and Liverpool took over after half-time, scoring six unanswered goals - including three in six minutes from substitute Salah - to leave the hosts unable to make it through to the last 16.
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
Another intriguing weekend lies ahead in the Scottish Premiership with plenty to play for across the league. Celtic could extend their lead at the top of the table to five points with a win at home to Hibs before Rangers play catch-up when they face Motherwell on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.
Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Ivan Toney scores twice as Bees move up to eighth place with first win since August
Ivan Toney strengthened his case for inclusion in England's World Cup squad with two goals as Brentford returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday Night Football. Toney, making his 100th appearance for Brentford, produced a sublime flick to put the...
Kevin De Bruyne relishing Manchester City's clash of styles with 'up-and-down' Liverpool on Super Sunday
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne expects "up-and-down" Liverpool to return to their best when the two teams meet in the Premier League on Super Sunday. Liverpool, last season's runners-up, have picked up only two wins from eight games and sit 10th in the table, 13 points adrift of City in second. However, Liverpool landed a morale-boosting 7-1 win at Rangers on Wednesday night, ahead of their clash with City at Anfield live on Sky Sports this Sunday, kick off 4.30pm.
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Heung-Min Son scores twice to send Spurs top of Champions League Group D
Antonio Conte admitted he was "scared" as he watched his Tottenham side nervously hold on for a 3-2 home win over 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt to go top of Champions League Group D thanks to Heung-Min Son's double. Spurs were cruising to victory over the Germans after Son's goals and Harry...
Premier League betting: 11/4 Dominic Solanke backed to get among the goals for Bournemouth vs Fulham
Our tipster Jones Knows is backing Bournemouth centre-forward Dominic Solanke to add his name to the long list of strikers to have scored vs Fulham this season. Betting on outcomes in football matches is difficult for many reasons. We are investing into a game of a low-scoring nature and one that can be settled on fine margins. That was on my mind last weekend, where 4.5 more points went back into the bookmakers' satchels.
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney on beating Liverpool, adapting after injury, plus praise for Mikel Arteta and William Saliba
Last Sunday was massive. It was special and emotional, reflects Kieran Tierney, as we sit and talk a few days on from Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win against Liverpool. Tierney was on the pitch at the end to soak up the victory as Mikel Arteta led the celebrations, and said: "The game was obviously talked about a lot in the build-up and to go and perform the way we did against that top team it was amazing. An exciting time because you could see the fans as well, how happy they were. So we were just feeding off that as well."
Aston Villa: Philippe Coutinho yet to score or assist a goal for Steven Gerrard's side in Premier League - Villa's attack analysed
Aston Villa have scored only seven league goals this season and are set to host a resurgent Chelsea side in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday - but what's causing the stagnant attack?. Villa appointed Steven Gerrard as boss 11 months ago. At the time it felt like...
Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for September
Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday October 17 at 5pm. Dominic Hyam - BLACKBURN ROVERS vs Watford - September 13. Two Rovers central defenders combined at a corner. You might expect Daniel Ayala's header, but certainly not Hyam's astonishingly agile backheeled flick of a ball dropping behind him.
Alistair Heath interview: Leicester City to the Cambodian Premier League and a first managerial job with Angkor Tiger
Alistair Heath was working in Leicester City’s academy but the young coach wanted something more. It is that desire to make the move into football management that has taken him on a journey to the Cambodian Premier League. For the past year, he has been in Siem Reap -...
Gary Neville grills Erling Haaland in fan Q&A | ‘I love a kebab!’
Favourite band? Favourite meal? Favourite player growing up? Manchester City's Erling Haaland reveals all in this quickfire fan Q&A with Gary Neville.
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka's lucky header gives Arsenal slender Europa League win
Bukayo Saka's fortunate goal maintained Arsenal's 100 per cent Europa League group stage record with a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, but the out-of-sorts Gunners were lucky to escape with victory in northern Norway. Playing on an artificial surface in the cold environment of a fishing city just north of the...
Dan Ashworth: Newcastle's sporting director believes there is 'no ceiling' to club's ambitions
Dan Ashworth says his dream is to help Newcastle challenge at the top of the Premier League - but admits the level of spending that has seen the club splash out £210m since January cannot continue at the same rate. The club's new sporting director helped smash their transfer...
