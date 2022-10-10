Antonio Brown Is Dragging Tom Brady & His Family On Twitter About The Divorce Rumors

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver-turned-rapper, Antonio Brown, is starting drama with QB Tom Brady, yet again. The artist continues to roast his ex-teammate on social media about the athlete's ongoing divorce rumors.

On Sunday, while the Buccs beat the Atlanta Falcons, Brown took to Twitter and uploaded an illustration of a children's book about marriage separation. The illustration dragged Brady's whole family into it.

It shows AB in the window of a home. In the front doorway is what seems to be a caricature of Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their daughter. The Buccs star is shown leaving the home with a briefcase.

The title of the sketch reads: "Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce."

The tweet received 71.1K likes but NFL fans felt this was a new low. Even those who aren't fans of the Tampa player came to his defense.

"I am by no means a Brady fan but this is just pathetic smh. When no one else would give you a chance to return to the league he vouched for you and let you stay at his house man… you seek attention so bad you’re willing to throw shady at someone’s personal issues to be relevant," one user replied to the tweet.

Another said that "daddy," referring to the book cover, is the reason why Brown, the now musician, is relevant. Others chimed in that Brown needs to read a book about how to be a decent human being.

"I'm no Brady fan but he had you in his home and gave you a shot. What a bum," added an NFL viewer.

It seems the ex-Wide Receiver opts to go after the Quarterback and his personal life when the Buccaneers are on the field, as last Sunday he also published an Instagram picture hugging Bündchen to his timeline.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have not publicly commented on the divorce suspicions or the posts made by Antonio Brown.