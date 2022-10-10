ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Westtown School 2024 FO/MF Kammerer commits to Loyola

Westtown School (PA) 2024 faceoff/midfield Aiden Kammerer has made a verbal commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Loyola University Maryland. High school: Westtown School (Greensburg, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Loyola University MD. Club team: Crabs Lacrosse Club. Why did you choose Loyola University...
BERWYN, PA
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Boyertown 2023 ATT McFalls commits to Pennsylvania College of Technology

Boyertown 2023 attackman Aidan McFalls has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Pennsylvania College of Technology. High school: Boyertown (Gilbertsville, PA) College committed to: Pennsylvania College of Technology. Club team: Blak Widow Select. Expected major: Electrical Construction. Why did you choose Pennsylvania College of Technology, Men’s D3?...
BOYERTOWN, PA
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Downingtown West/STEM Academy 2024 FO/MF Merrick commits to Washington College

Downingtown West/STEM Academy 2024 faceoff/midfielder Ryan Merrick has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Washington College. High school: STEM Academy/Downingtown West Lacrosse (Downingtown, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Washington College. Club teams: Freedom Lacrosse Club, Diamond National Team. Lacrosse honors: Maverik Showtime,...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
