ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Once a hot $62 million hire, Matt Rhule fired during third season as Panthers coach

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkHKG_0iTKO7XY00

In January 2020, Matt Rhule was a hot name on the NFL coaching carousel. The New York Giants reportedly wanted to lure him from Baylor, but the Carolina Panthers came in and grabbed him first with a shocking seven-year, $62 million deal.

The Giants got lucky.

Rhule ended up being an expensive mistake for Panthers owner David Tepper. Before the third season of that deal was done, Rhule was fired. The Panthers announced the move on Monday morning. Rhule was 11-27 as Panthers coach. A listless 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday dropped the Panthers to 1-4 this season and was Rhule's final game as the team's coach. Rhule is the first coach fired this NFL season.

Rhule was a very good college coach, building up Temple and then Baylor. That got him on the NFL radar, even though most college coaches fail in the pros. The Panthers made a big investment in him and got nothing out of it.

Rhule went 5-11 his first season. Then he went 5-12 his second season. He didn't seem guaranteed to return for a third season but was brought back, probably because he still had five years remaining on that huge contract. Rhule's third season began with more offensive problems and more losses.

As the losses piled up, it became clear that Tepper wasn't going to exercise endless patience with Rhule.

Rhule was stuck with poor quarterback play in all three of his seasons. He went from Teddy Bridgewater to Sam Darnold to Baker Mayfield and all of them struggled. The Panthers were 3-0 last season and felt confident, but then running back Christian McCaffrey got hurt and the team ended up losing 12 of its last 14 games.

Rhule could quickly find another college head-coaching job. He was good on that level and a school with an opening like Nebraska looking for a new head coach could consider Rhule after considering his history of building up programs. It just seems likely Rhule's next shot won't be in the NFL.

The Panthers start their search without a horrible roster, but other than Tepper's checkbook there's not a lot to sell about the job. Carolina has only made the postseason once and hasn't won a playoff game since a magical 15-1 season in 2015 that ended in a loss at Super Bowl 50.

The marriage of a college coach and the Panthers didn't work out. Now both sides will try to repair the damage.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

The Rams don't believe Matthew Stafford is their problem on offense. What is?

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — When the Los Angeles Rams suffered their second straight loss last Sunday, head coach Sean McVay absolved his quarterback. “I think he’s doing everything he can,” McVay said of Matthew Stafford after the Rams managed just 10 points a week after producing only nine. “I think he needs more help.”
NFL
WSB Radio

NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Deshaun Watson's status with the NFL has not changed even though the suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback has been named in a new civil lawsuit by another woman alleging sexual misconduct two years ago. Watson is almost halfway through serving an 11-game suspension for...
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Radio

Week 6 Fantasy Football Stats Notebook: Is there any hope for Najee Harris?

We are officially five weeks into the fantasy football season. Certain players are performing at or above expectations, other guys are coming in south of them. There's still plenty of time for certain fantasy teams to right the ship, but the ones who crushed their early picks are no doubt feeling the best. While there have been rocky moments for a few of the players unanimously drafted in Round 1 this year, I'm not sure anyone has had a worse runout than Najee Harris so far.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
New York State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Nebraska State
WSB Radio

Braves underway with Division Series Game-3 in Philadelphia

It is a pivotal Game-3 of the Division Series for the Braves and Phillies - the action underway in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. Spencer Strider has the pitching start for Atlanta. He’s appearing in a game for the first time in nearly a month since recovering from an oblique injury. Braves manager Brian Snitker earlier Friday said Strider’s outing will be limited to some extent, with the bullpen to get extended action.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC4

Mike Conley adapting to new role with the Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – About to begin his 16th NBA season, Mike Conley has a new role on this young, developing Utah Jazz team. Conley has become a teacher and a mentor. “I haven’t been in this situation for a very long time,” Conley said. “To have had so many years, the last […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
WSB Radio

After an opening NLDS loss, Braves look to regroup

This wasn’t the way the Braves hoped to open their 2022 postseason. But if you’re looking for panic inside the Braves’ clubhouse, you’re in the wrong place. “I feel like this team has always been good at responding well. We’ve done it throughout this year. We obviously did it last year,” said shortstop Dansby Swanson after Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Phillies in Game-1 of the Division Series at Truist Park.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Phillies bring 1-0 lead into NLDS Game 2 against Braves

Kyle Wright takes the mound on Wednesday as the Braves look to avoid falling down two-games-to-none in their NLDS to the Phillies. Philadelphia won the series opener 7-6 on Tuesday as Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley were a combined two for nine with seven strikeouts. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

MLB playoffs: Yankees-Guardians rainout might force 4 games in 4 days. Could that help Cleveland pull the upset?

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians were supposed to play Game 2 of their American League Division Series matchup on Thursday night. Instead, rain pushed the game to Friday and, combined with an already unusual postseason schedule, created a two-day break between Games 1 and 2. The upshot is a series that could require four games in four days if it goes the full five games.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Radio

NCAA Tournament expansion? Please don't do it

The administrators in charge of college sports have begun discussing an expansion of the men’s basketball tournament from its current 68 teams. It would represent the biggest change since 1985, when the field grew to 64, which is the perfect number for this sport. “It’s time to look at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy