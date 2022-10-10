ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

The Sunsets Have To Be Amazing From This Boise Home

The views from this home of Downtown Boise will have you entertaining any chance you have especially with a backyard like this one. Up in the mountains of Boise, you'll have the best sunsets money can buy. On realtor the realtor described the property "Situated on a rare rim lot...
20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating

When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
The 5 Best Restaurants for Pulled Pork in the Boise Area

Who doesn’t love a good pulled pork sandwich? Slow-cooked, shredded pork with barbecue sauce... I’m definitely getting some barbecue for lunch today haha! And you should too, not only because it sounds delicious right now, but also because it’s National Pulled Pork Day!. I was in Memphis,...
It’s official: Kroger says it plans to buy Idaho’s Albertsons chain

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The grocery company Joe Albertson founded 83 years ago with a single supermarket in Boise’s North End may soon change hands again, this time via a merger with a bigger competitor. Albertsons Companies Inc. and Kroger announced Friday that they’ve signed a pact to...
Boise Antique World Mall reopening Monday

BOISE, Idaho — After being closed for more than three months due to a neighboring building collapse, the Boise Antique World Mall is finally reopening Monday. The popular antique store, which houses 150 dealers, had to close in late June, after the roof collapsed at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the antiques were not damaged during the collapse, the mall still had to close in order to safely complete repairs.
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Do You Know This Meridian Fraud Suspect?

In the Treasure Valley, we're used to living a relatively safe and calm life. While tragedy and heartbreak have struck our beloved town before, there is no denying that overall we live in a very great place. Our community always looks out for itself--for the most part, our residents are neighborly and there is a sense of pride in our home that adds to the charm of the Treasure Valley.
Boise’s Albertsons Discussing Massive Merger With Kroger

According to multiple national news outlets, including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, Boise-based Albertsons is looking at a potential merger with Kroger. Kroger is the country's second-largest grocer behind Walmart, and Albertsons is the fourth-largest. They are currently the two largest supermarket chains in the country, and the move would give them the buying power of Walmart.
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Do This With Leaves in Boise?

One of the most beautiful parts of living in the City of Trees? There's no shortage of beautiful fall colors to soak in or capture photos of. Walking beneath an incredible canopy of red, gold, and orange leaves is the primary reason that we've been prioritizing strolling down the Greenbelt to walk to lunch instead of getting in the car and hitting a drive-through. It's a peaceful (and functional) way to break up the workday.
Garden City eatery has 5 violations. See Ada County food service inspections Sept. 20-26

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County. Anser School, 202...
Bloomberg: Kroger wants to merge with Albertsons

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Albertsons and Kroger are in talks to potentially merge, creating a supermarket powerhouse Bloomberg reports. Sources close to the deal that wish to remain anonymous say the talks are in the early stages, and no deal has been reached as of now. We will continue...
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

