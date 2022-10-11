Amazon’s October Prime Early Access Sale: Your Official Shopping Guide

In a surprise turn of events, Amazon announced last month that they would be holding a second Prime Day this year. Following the two-day deals event that the retail behemoth holds every summer comes what the site is calling the Prime Early Access Sale, which kicks off on Oct. 11. The event will see much of the same price cuts on products in every category, from apparel and tech to home entertainment and beauty.

While the major deals event (Prime Day 2.0, if you will) comes just in time for the holiday shopping craze, it’s also the result of retailers having too much stuff . A record $732 billion of merchandise is sitting in warehouses, which is why brands like Target, J. Crew, Nine West, Brooklinen and dozens more are also having sales this week.

Below, check out the best Prime Early Access Sales to snag right now:

Fire HD 10 Tablet (48% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Tablets don’t get much better than the Fire 10, which packs in a powerful octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM (50% more than the previous generation). Save nearly half of the bestselling tablet with this limited-time Early Access Sale, which brings down the price to only $70.

Buy: Fire HD 10 Tablet $69.99

Bala Bangles (18% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

If you know someone who’s become quietly swole, these Bala Bangles might have something to do with it. This at-home workout essential will help you majorly step up your exercise routine. Designed to be worn on the wrists or ankles, the set includes two one-pound weights that fit everyone. They’re an easy way to add resistance to yoga, running, aerobics, Pilates, walking, core training or even when you’re just out and about, making them a smart alternative to dumbbells, since they’ll never limit your range of motion. They come in a range of colors. Check out more “Shark Tank” products here.

Buy: Bala Bangles $39.99

Apple Airpods Max

Courtesy of Amazon

You save $100 on Apple’s new “it” accessory with this limited-time Prime Day deal, which brings down the price of the Airpod Pros Max to $449 — this is cheaper than they’ve ever been since releasing last year. Enjoy high-fidelity audio, unparalleled ANC technology, and an ergonomic design that allows you to wear them for hours in comfort thanks to an innovative knit-mesh canopy and plush memory foam ear cushions. Check out more Apple deals here.

Buy: Apple Airpods Max $479

JBL Earbuds (60% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

These bestselling JBL earbuds are only $60 with this crazy Prime Day deal. These wireless headphones feature the brand’s incredible Pure Bass sound and automatically connect to your smartphone with the touch of a button. Check out more headphone deals here.

Dapu Pure Linen Sheets Set (25% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Made out of 100% French linen, these Dapu Pure Linen Sheets get softer with every wash, with a breathable texture that can absorb 20% of its weight in moisture before it start to feel damp so you stay cool all night long.

Buy: Dapu Pure Linen Sheets Set $111.99

Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses (25% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

These classic Ray-Ban frames are sleek, subtle and make a statement.

Hermés Terre D’ Parfum Spray for Men (36% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Grapefruit, cedar and shiso combine in this warm and woody scent from luxury brand Hermés.

Buy: Hermés Terre D' Parfum Spray for Men $144.99

Hydroflask Wide Mouth (30% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Hydro Flask remains a No 1 bestseller on Amazon year-round for good reason. The ultra-portable and durable water bottle lasts for years and keeps you hydrated all day. You can score the brand’s most popular design for less than $40 for a limited time right now.

Buy: Hydro Flask Wide Mouth $38.46

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush (17% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Oral-B’s electric toothbrush boasts perfect pressure that signals red when brushing too hard, personalized brushing with a display screen that helps motivate you and a redesigned dentist-approved design for a deep clean every morning and night.

Buy: Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush $273

Bluair Air Purifier (20% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Sleep easy with this affordable and luxe air purifier which monitors pollutant levels and auto-adjusts the fan to ensure air quality. The HEPASilent dual filtration delivers up to 45% faster cleaning and 67% less noise than traditional filters — at a fraction of the cost.

Buy: Blueair Air Purifier $111.99

Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Processor (43% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

This 3-in-1 blender crushes, food processes and makes dough. A Smart Torque design helps power through heavy loads while a variable speed control allows you to start slow and ramp up as needed.

Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni Series (20% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Fire TVs have been on the market for less than 10 years, and have remade the rules when it comes to integrated streaming capabilities and quality at a good price. This 43-incher ticks all of the boxes: hands-free Alexa controls, 4K Ultra HD resolution across the wide screen, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and of course instant access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It also easily pairs with Echo speakers by using the Alexa app to create a great home-theater setup.

Buy: Amazon Fire TV 43 $329.99

Fire TV Cube (50% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

For only $60 you can get the most powerful Fire TV streaming media players out of Amazon’s lineup. The powerful hexa-core processor delivers fluid, fast 4k streaming, with Alexa voice controls that allow you to sift through shows, check the weather and turn off lights with just your voice. Like all Fire TV players, you’ll have instant access to any streaming platform you subscribe to, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and more.

Buy: Fire TV Cube $59.99

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (20% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Access home security at the tip of your fingers with this nifty 8-piece alarm set, which comes with a a base station, keypad, four contact sensors and one range extender — perfect for one to two-bedroom homes.

Buy: Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit $174.99

Fire TV 4k Streaming Stick (50% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Currently 50% off, the new Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ UHD video streaming, thanks to a quad-core 1.7GHz processor, and includes a 802.11ac Wi-Fi chip for optimal wireless connectivity. In addition to new chipsets, the Fire TV Stick 4K also comes with a new remote control, which Amazon calls the Alexa Voice Remote. The remote combines Bluetooth with infrared to control both the Fire TV Stick as well as other home entertainment devices, including your TV and cable box.

Buy: Fire TV 4k Streaming Stick $24.99

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (30% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

This TikTok favorite product is a No.1 bestseller on Amazon and only $16.80 right now

Buy: Laneige Sleeping Lip Mask $16.80

Amika Signature Shampoo

Courtesy of Amazon

A good shampoo and conditioner set is well worth the extra money — but even better when it’s on sale. This Amika combo is sulfate-free and infused with vitamins and antioxidants for a hydrated and soft shine.

Buy: Amika Signature Shampoo $14.70

JBL Charge 5 Portable Speaker (17% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

The Charge 5 is the safest bet if you’re looking for a tried-and-true budget portable speaker, small enough to carry in a tote but with enough horsepower to carry audio through a sizable room — and now for less than $200. It improves upon the 4 with a completely waterproof exterior and IPX7 rating.

Braun MultiServe Coffee Machine (20% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Bring the barista skills to your own kitchen with this all-in-one coffee machine from Braun, which delivers consistent optimal brewing performance in every cup. Customize your coffee to your liking with their TempSensor system and brew choice features.

Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set

Courtesy of Amazon

Holiday traveling just got easier with this insane deal from Coolife Lugga, which offers three sizable suitcases (including one carry-on) for less than $200. The hard-shelled cases feature durability that will last years, in dozens of colorful options.

Buy: Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set $159.99

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones (30% Off)

Blink Outdoor 1 (33% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon, Bose brought their audo quality and comfort to the next level when they released the QuietComfort, which is acclaimed for having the all-around best ANC (active noise cancellation) for over-ear headphones. Switch between Quiet Mode and Aware Mode depending on your environment, and take advantage of Bose’s unique technology that allows for high-fidelity audio to listen to your favorite content.

Courtesy of Amazon

Monitor your home day and night with infrared night vision through the Blink bundle, which comes with one indoor camera kit and a Blink Mini. The Mini, an outdoor mini security camera, features 1080 HD video, motion detection and two-way audio.

Buy: Blink Outdoor 1 $89.98

Echo Show 8 (46% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Alexa is in her most impressive form in the Echo Show 8, which features a 8-inch touchscreen, adaptive color and stereo speakers. The Amazon device makes for the perfect addition to any counter space, allowing you to video call, watch shows and movies, listen to podcasts and search the internet with just the sound of your voice.

Buy: Echo Show 8 $69.99

Ritual Prenatal Vitamin

Courtesy of Amazon

Save big on the doctor-recommended supplements from Ritual, formulated with key ingredients for before and during pregnancy such as Omega-3 DHA, Choline and Folate.

Buy: Ritual Prenatal Vitamin $31.60

Kindle Paperwhite (30% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

The best e-reader on the market. After several generations of the kindle, the Paperwhite is by far one of the best reading devices especially since the new iteration is water proof, lighter than ever and pretty thin. Each Kindle is equipped with either 8 GB or 32 GB of storage depending on price.

Buy: Kindle Paperwhite $104.99

Echo Dot 3rd Gen (55% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

The most popular Amazon smart speaker is nearly half off right now. A sleek and compact design is perfect for any nightstand or desk. Alexa can help out with anything: setting alarms and timers, asking questions about the weather or news and even helping you control other smart devices in your home such as lights, thermostats and door alarms.

Buy: Echo Dot 3rd Gen $17.99

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker (44% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Tracking your health is about more than counting steps and calories — with the Halo View Fitness Tracker, you can track heart rate, Activity points, a Sleep score and blood oxygen levels, among more. Plus, your purchase comes with 12 months of a Halo membership includes for exclusive workouts and programs.

Buy: Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker $44.99

Shark NV356E (20% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Trap 99% of dust and allergens with the Shark, one of the only vacuum companies on the market to give Dyson a run for their money. The portable and versatile cleaner features a complete seal technology and HEPA filter, and allows you to lift the canister off at the push of a button in order to clean hard-to-reach places.

Buy: Shark NV356E $159.99

Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test (29% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

This FDA authorized Covid-19 at-home test provides accurate results in just 15 mins.

Buy: Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test $25

iRobot Roomba s9+ (20% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

The s9+ is Roomba’s smartest, most powerful vacuum yet with insane suction power, a three-stage cleaning system, efficient navigation skills and a handy self-emptying disposal.

Buy: iRobot Roomba s9+ $799.99