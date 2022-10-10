ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB NC State Fair warning: Beware of fake tickets, know rules before buying from vendors

 3 days ago

The North Carolina state fair opens this Thursday. While you can enjoy a variety of food, games and rides, there will also be many vendors whose intentions may be more sinister.

They could try to get your business, take off with your money.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Eastern NC reminds fairgoers to shop wisely. While some vendors will be local, many are from out of town and the day-to-day purchasing rules apply.

Don't feel pressured to buy on the spot.

Before paying any money research the company, especially if it's a large ticket item where you need to sign a contract.

Look closely if you're locked into the purchase or if you have a right to return or refund if you change your mind.

Meredith Radford with BBB says the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has a cooling-off rule which is the three-day period to cancel but not all things that you buy are going to apply. She said things under $25 don't fall under that and a lot of arts and crafts also don't fall under that rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiwbs_0iTKKeFK00

BBB warnings for NC State Fair attendees.

Radford also warns consumers attending the fair, to watch out for fake entrance and ride tickets being sold on social media or outside of the fairground gates.

NC State Fair tickets, policies, special event days

WATCH: NC State Fair releases menu of new food items

