ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Analysts: Russian missiles seek to levy pain, could backfire

By JILL LAWLESS
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b62z_0iTKJnE400

LONDON — (AP) — The Russian missiles that rained down Monday on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Moscow's war against its neighbor.

But military analysts say it’s far from clear whether the strikes mark a turning point in a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and sent millions fleeing from their homes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attacks were retaliation for a blast Saturday that damaged a showpiece bridge linking Russia to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula seized by Moscow in 2014. Putin called the Kerch Bridge attack an “act of terrorism” and vowed a “tough” response to any further attacks that threaten Russia’s security.

Simon Smith, a former British ambassador to Ukraine, said the Russian leader was trying to send “a ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet’ message” to Ukraine.

Smith said the hail of Russian missiles onto civilian areas was “psychological and physical intimidation” – but also “an act of desperation” from a Russian leader whose troops are losing territory in parts of eastern Ukraine that Moscow has already annexed.

“This is very much Putin on the back foot,” said Smith, who heads the Ukraine Forum at the think-tank Chatham House. “He is on the defensive.”

Russia’s defense ministry said it had targeted “military command and communication facilities and energy infrastructure,” but Ukraine accused Moscow of indiscriminately hitting civilian areas. Ukrainian authorities said Russia fired 84 missiles against 10 cities, with 56 of them neutralized by air defenses. At least a dozen people were killed and over 60 wounded in the missile strikes, officials said.

“Russia is seeking to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses,” Justin Crump, chief executive of security consultancy Sibylline, told the BBC. “That’s something they have tried throughout the conflict, but never on this scale.”

Crump said Ukraine will likely seek more surface-to-air missiles from Western allies to strengthen its air defenses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to speak Tuesday to Group of Seven leaders during a video conference.

Michael Clarke, a visiting professor in war studies at King’s College London, said Monday’s attacks, while brutal, likely were not a turning point in the war, “because in a way, the Russians are already doing their worst.”

Ukrainians are finding mass graves and evidence of torture — and are undertaking war crimes investigations — in cities and towns recaptured after months of Russian occupation.

“In increasing the worst, all they do is bring more civilian misery to Ukraine, which will harden the resolve (of Ukrainians),” Clarke said. “And they are still losing on the ground.”

Monday's fierce bombardment came two days after Putin put air force chief Gen. Sergei Surovikin in command of all Russian forces in Ukraine. Surovikin previously led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a brutal bombardment that destroyed much of the city of Aleppo.

Sidharth Kaushal, a research fellow at military think-tank the Royal United Services Institute, said Surovikin’s appointment probably will not bring a major change to Russia’s military campaign.

“He has had a career that’s been blighted by accusations of both corruption and brutality,” Kaushal said. “So that may be some insight into how he will approach it. But then again, the Russian approach has already been quite brutal.”

Kaushal said Russia had “used a pretty phenomenal number of missiles” in the war so far and could run short of some of modern precision weapons. But he said Russia had “large numbers of stockpiled holdovers from the Soviet era” and still retained a capacity to inflict heavy damage on Ukraine.

“Given the sheer number of targets, and given that overall, the Russian missiles in terms of their accuracy and performance have been reasonably good, you would expect at least some bits of Ukrainian critical infrastructure, some things like power grids, to be destroyed over the course of the campaign,” Kaushal said.

Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Zelenskyy, said Russia was seeking "to psychologically break Ukrainians, to make us wish the war ended no matter how.”

But Ukraine said it would not back down.

Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility for the Crimea bridge attack, but Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, on Monday called the bridge a legitimate military target and said Kyiv’s forces would strike more sites of high military significance to Russia.

“We are not targeting Russian civilian infrastructure anywhere, especially beyond the Ukrainian official borders with Russia,” he told Times Radio. “But to achieve the victory, we will have to push further and further.”

Smith, the former ambassador, said Monday’s attacks were not “game-changing.” But he said Putin, faced with Ukrainian advances on the ground, had opened up “a new dimension” in the war.

“If Putin knows that deploying hundreds of thousands of his armed forces in Ukraine is going to be a dead loss because they are so poorly commanded and poorly equipped, then he is going to be looking for ways of visiting death and destruction on Ukraine from a greater distance,” Smith said — and that raises significant questions for Ukraine's Western allies.

“The countries supporting Ukraine need to think about the ways they can help Ukraine defend itself against that,” Smith said.

___

London correspondent Jill Lawless has covered politics and international affairs for the Associated Press since 2000. ___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has promised that France will soon deliver more cannons, radars and anti-aircraft missiles to support Ukraine. Macron told France 2 television on Wednesday evening that France is working with Denmark to send an additional six Caesar self-propelled howitzers cannons — which had initially been produced for the Danish military. Paris already delivered 18 similar Caesar cannons to Kyiv.
MILITARY
KRMG

Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since almost the beginning of its war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRMG

Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'

KYIV, UKRAINE — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects his mobilization of army reservists for combat in Ukraine to be completed in about two weeks, allowing him to end an unpopular and chaotic call-up meant to counter Ukrainian battlefield gains and solidify his illegal annexation of occupied territory.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Vadym Prystaiko
KRMG

Mexico: US plans Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
KRMG

UK's Truss drops tax cuts, axes Treasury chief amid turmoil

LONDON — (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on a major part of her tax-cutting economic plan Friday as she struggled to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets. But the market response was muted and the political reaction to what many saw as panicked moves left Truss' credibility in tatters after only six weeks in office.
BUSINESS
KRMG

Official: 14 dead, 28 hurt after blast in Turkish coal mine

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey on Friday left 14 people dead, at least 28 injured and nearly 50 trapped underground, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. The explosion occurred at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town...
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

Besieged Jerusalem refugee camp reels from Israeli crackdown

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A line of cars snaked through the garbage-strewn streets of the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, as Palestinians waited to pass an Israeli checkpoint. Alaa Gharab was sunk down behind the steering wheel at an intersection that resembled a ragged war zone, littered...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missiles#Ukraine#War Crimes#Russian#Ukrainians#British
KRMG

Judge dismisses 1 of 5 counts against Trump dossier source

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A judge on Friday tossed out one of five counts against a think-tank analyst charged with lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump. The remaining four counts against Igor Danchenko will...
POTUS
KRMG

Brazil polls facing Bolsonaro backlash after election miss

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the election’s first round significantly understated the support for the president and his allies. President Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRMG

Trump releases letter to Jan. 6 committee ranting about its investigation

Former President Donald Trump on Friday released a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, after the panel over his role in the insurrection. In — which includes a 10-page appendix and photos of the crowd at his...
POTUS
KRMG

Trump responds after subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump sent a memo to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after the panel voted to subpoena him on Thursday, questioning why officials weren’t investigating election fraud. The House committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump for documents and...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
KRMG

Does Donald Trump have to comply with the Jan. 6 committee subpoena?

Jan. 6 Committee votes unanimously to subpoena Trump The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump. (NCD) The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack in the U.S. Capitol voted Thursday...
POTUS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy