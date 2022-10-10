How a Hike on Mount Everest to Raise Awareness, Funds for Blood Cancer Forever Changed the Lives of the Participants

Read full article on original website
Related
curetoday.com
When Patients With Cancer Become Advocates, Then ‘Everything Changes’
Patients with lung cancer must be educated about their disease in their native language to become better advocates for themselves, an expert explained. Now that individuals with lung cancer are living longer than ever before, it is essential to empower patients and their caregivers to advocate for themselves when navigating the health care system, especially for those whose first language is not English, said Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez.
curetoday.com
I’m Letting Go of the Victim Mentality and Celebrating Life Post-Cancer
I recently decided to stop feeling like a victim in life after cancer. Instead, I’ll celebrate life every day. Victim. The dictionary defines victim as a person harmed, injured or killed as a result of a crime, accidentor other event or action. That about sums it up. It's how...
curetoday.com
How to Use Drawing as a ‘Creative Break’ From Cancer
A professional illustrator and former cancer caregiver uses a detailed step-by-step approach using simple shapes such as circles and rectangles to demonstrate how others can easily draw a lion. When his late wife was diagnosed with BRCA-associated breast cancer, freelance artist and illustrator Mark Hicks turned to drawing as a...
curetoday.com
New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality
American Cancer Society researchers recommend limiting sugar-sweetened beverages to decrease cancer risk. In a large study led by researchers atthe American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight.The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
IN THIS ARTICLE
curetoday.com
Competitors
Cancer does not define me, it motivates me. I view my cancer journey a blessing (maybe not the treatment segment, so much) because it afforded me the countless opportunities in enriching my life. Through perseverance and determination it has strengthened my mind, body, and spirit. And now I have returned to the roster of life and my lifelong interest in team sports. I am a COMPETITOR!
curetoday.com
Held in Grief
This piece is 40 x 40 inches charcoal on stretched linen panel. My Mum was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, a melanoma of the sinuses in December 2015. There was hope that new treatment would help, however she passed in just three months at the end of March 2016. I was on a plane home and did not get to say goodbye. The piece came as a self portrait of what it felt like to be present yet not through the illness and also the grief. At the time it felt like the cord that tied me to who I was had become untethered. This work was the start along with poetry, writing to begin the journey through grief of my mother, my best friend and my biggest cheerleader in life. My intent is to create a memoir of art, poetry, writing on the subject as a tribute to her but also to help others on how art can help heal the wounds.
curetoday.com
My Despair, My Hope
Acrylic paint on board My story isn’t unique but, it is my story and I hope it will help you realize that you can survive this disease and live a normal life. I’ve always been the type of person who sees the glass half-full, but in the face of cancer, the emotional tug of war seems endless. There is despair, after learning I have cancer. There is hope, knowing I will fight and do whatever is necessary to defeat this. There is despair, because so much is unknown, so much is uncertain. But, there is hope in the embrace of my family and friends, whose love and support gives me strength. Yet, now there is only hope. No other word encompasses all that I feel today. As in my painting I grabbed my hair with my right hand and the other to my chest. The background in my painting you see a "V" which is symbolic for victorious. The colors show you the emotional pain I was in and then the hope I had felt after the treatments. I am now a breast cancer survivor. And my painting says it all!
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Molecular Testing and Adjuvant Targeted Therapies Presentation: October 1, 2022
Molecular testing is critical for patients with lung cancer to obtain the benefits of targeted therapies, which has been shown to be effective with minimal side effects, an expert discussed in her presentation. “There are lots of people who have lung cancer, but there are different kinds of lung cancer,”...
Comments / 0