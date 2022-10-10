ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Once a hot $62 million hire, Matt Rhule fired during third season as Panthers coach

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MBqw_0iTKIJpl00

In January 2020, Matt Rhule was a hot name on the NFL coaching carousel. The New York Giants reportedly wanted to lure him from Baylor, but the Carolina Panthers came in and grabbed him first with a shocking seven-year, $62 million deal.

The Giants got lucky.

Rhule ended up being an expensive mistake for Panthers owner David Tepper. Before the third season of that deal was done, Rhule was fired. The Panthers announced the move on Monday morning. Rhule was 11-27 as Panthers coach. A listless 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday dropped the Panthers to 1-4 this season and was Rhule's final game as the team's coach. Rhule is the first coach fired this NFL season.

Rhule was a very good college coach, building up Temple and then Baylor. That got him on the NFL radar, even though most college coaches fail in the pros. The Panthers made a big investment in him and got nothing out of it.

Rhule went 5-11 his first season. Then he went 5-12 his second season. He didn't seem guaranteed to return for a third season but was brought back, probably because he still had five years remaining on that huge contract. Rhule's third season began with more offensive problems and more losses.

As the losses piled up, it became clear that Tepper wasn't going to exercise endless patience with Rhule.

Rhule was stuck with poor quarterback play in all three of his seasons. He went from Teddy Bridgewater to Sam Darnold to Baker Mayfield and all of them struggled. The Panthers were 3-0 last season and felt confident, but then running back Christian McCaffrey got hurt and the team ended up losing 12 of its last 14 games.

Rhule could quickly find another college head-coaching job. He was good on that level and a school with an opening like Nebraska looking for a new head coach could consider Rhule after considering his history of building up programs. It just seems likely Rhule's next shot won't be in the NFL.

The Panthers start their search without a horrible roster, but other than Tepper's checkbook there's not a lot to sell about the job. Carolina has only made the postseason once and hasn't won a playoff game since a magical 15-1 season in 2015 that ended in a loss at Super Bowl 50.

The marriage of a college coach and the Panthers didn't work out. Now both sides will try to repair the damage.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Rams RB Akers not with team; McVay: 'uncharted territory'

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — (AP) — Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons. McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Deshaun Watson's status with the NFL has not changed even though the suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback has been named in a new civil lawsuit by another woman alleging sexual misconduct two years ago. Watson is almost halfway through serving an 11-game suspension for...
CLEVELAND, OH
KRMG

Week 6 Fantasy Football Stats Notebook: Is there any hope for Najee Harris?

We are officially five weeks into the fantasy football season. Certain players are performing at or above expectations, other guys are coming in south of them. There's still plenty of time for certain fantasy teams to right the ship, but the ones who crushed their early picks are no doubt feeling the best. While there have been rocky moments for a few of the players unanimously drafted in Round 1 this year, I'm not sure anyone has had a worse runout than Najee Harris so far.
CLEVELAND, OH
KRMG

Yanks may face Cleveland's bugs again in a throwback to '07

NEW YORK — (AP) — Their fans still bugged by what happened in 2007, the New York Yankees could face pesky midges again when the American League Division Series moves to Cleveland this weekend. The flying insects memorably swarmed Joba Chamberlain during Game 2 of the 2007 Division...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
New York State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Nebraska State
ABC4

Mike Conley adapting to new role with the Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – About to begin his 16th NBA season, Mike Conley has a new role on this young, developing Utah Jazz team. Conley has become a teacher and a mentor. “I haven’t been in this situation for a very long time,” Conley said. “To have had so many years, the last […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRMG

Sources: Timberwolves to name Jaden McDaniels to starting lineup

The Minnesota Timberwolves will name third-year wing Jaden McDaniels as the starting small forward to begin the 2022-23 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. McDaniels, 22, has been readied for the role during this preseason in what will be his first opportunity as a full-time starter. The 6-foot-9 wing will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
KRMG

NCAA Tournament expansion? Please don't do it

The administrators in charge of college sports have begun discussing an expansion of the men’s basketball tournament from its current 68 teams. It would represent the biggest change since 1985, when the field grew to 64, which is the perfect number for this sport. “It’s time to look at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy