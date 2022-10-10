ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nucor to invest $425 million in South Carolina expansion

Steel producer Nucor Corp. has announced plans to expand its Nucor Steel Berkeley operations in South Carolina. The $425 million expansion, scheduled for completion in 2025, is expected to create 50 full-time jobs. The project will include the addition of a galvanizing line to increase the manufacturing of corrosion-resistant products....
Maine opposes Versant Power, CMP rate increases as New England wrestles with higher power prices

Maine Gov. Janet Mills last week directed her energy office to intervene at the state’s Public Utilities Commission and oppose Versant Power’s request for a 31.5% increase to its distribution rates. The utility said the nearly $33.5 million increase to annual revenues is necessary to replace its metering system and to build a new substation, among other system improvements.
The Reason 30% of South Carolina Couples Stay Together

In a perfect world couples would stay togecther because they loved each other deeply. Well, the world isn’t perfect, and divorce is not cheap. There are attorney’s fees, buying replacement items for the ones you lost in the divorce, paying bills by yourself, that all add up. The financial strain of divorce is the reason […]
SC tech firm adopts a 'poison pill' to thwart a potential takeover

One of South Carolina's largest technology companies has adopted a defensive "poison pill" after a large shareholder sharply increased its ownership stake and flipped its status from a passive to an active investor. Charleston-based Blackbaud Inc. announced this week its board of directors unanimously approved a "shareholder rights plan" designed...
SCEMD encourages South Carolinians to participate in worldwide earthquake drill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina emergency preparedness officials are encouraging residents across the state to participate in a mass earthquake drill next week. On Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m. local time, more than a million people across the southeastern United States will practice earthquake safety during the “Great ShakeOut.” The “ShakeOut” began in California in […]
South Carolina gets $720K to plan for replacement of 12 Great Pee Dee River bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will get $720,00 from the federal government to help determine how to replace 12 rural bridges in the Great Pee Dee River floodplain. The money from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is included in the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge […]
SCDOR: South Carolina issues tax relief due to Hurricane Ian

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Due to Hurricane Ian, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is issuing a tax relief for extension filers. They have extended the deadline for extension filers to file Individual Income Tax returns to February 15, 2023. This tax relief comes after the Internal Revenue Service...
South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country

There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
South Carolina Receiving $979.01 Million from the Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $979.01 million to South Carolina in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
