McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
utilitydive.com
Connecticut energy and environment chief outlines updated clean energy plan on path to zero emissions
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is preparing to issue a request for proposals for solar generation in the first step of an updated procurement plan that aims to meet the state’s goal of having carbon-free electricity by 2040. Filling unmet portions of previous requests for proposals...
utilitydive.com
Sempra Energy hydrogen pipeline, blending proposals face opposition at the California PUC
Hydrogen projects involving Southern California Gas and San Diego Gas & Electric – Sempra Energy subsidiaries – are facing opposition from environmental and ratepayer groups, according to comments filed Wednesday at the California Public Utilities Commission. The proposals are a $35.3 million demonstration project to blend hydrogen with...
thefabricator.com
Nucor to invest $425 million in South Carolina expansion
Steel producer Nucor Corp. has announced plans to expand its Nucor Steel Berkeley operations in South Carolina. The $425 million expansion, scheduled for completion in 2025, is expected to create 50 full-time jobs. The project will include the addition of a galvanizing line to increase the manufacturing of corrosion-resistant products....
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina.
utilitydive.com
Maine opposes Versant Power, CMP rate increases as New England wrestles with higher power prices
Maine Gov. Janet Mills last week directed her energy office to intervene at the state’s Public Utilities Commission and oppose Versant Power’s request for a 31.5% increase to its distribution rates. The utility said the nearly $33.5 million increase to annual revenues is necessary to replace its metering system and to build a new substation, among other system improvements.
The Reason 30% of South Carolina Couples Stay Together
In a perfect world couples would stay togecther because they loved each other deeply. Well, the world isn’t perfect, and divorce is not cheap. There are attorney’s fees, buying replacement items for the ones you lost in the divorce, paying bills by yourself, that all add up. The financial strain of divorce is the reason […]
The Post and Courier
SC tech firm adopts a 'poison pill' to thwart a potential takeover
One of South Carolina's largest technology companies has adopted a defensive "poison pill" after a large shareholder sharply increased its ownership stake and flipped its status from a passive to an active investor. Charleston-based Blackbaud Inc. announced this week its board of directors unanimously approved a "shareholder rights plan" designed...
SCEMD encourages South Carolinians to participate in worldwide earthquake drill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina emergency preparedness officials are encouraging residents across the state to participate in a mass earthquake drill next week. On Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m. local time, more than a million people across the southeastern United States will practice earthquake safety during the “Great ShakeOut.” The “ShakeOut” began in California in […]
South Carolina gets $720K to plan for replacement of 12 Great Pee Dee River bridges
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will get $720,00 from the federal government to help determine how to replace 12 rural bridges in the Great Pee Dee River floodplain. The money from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is included in the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge […]
Almost $1 billion coming to SC from federal Infrastructure Law to improve roads, bridges across the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost $1 billion has been released to the state of South Carolina by the US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) so the state might modernize critical infrastructure. A total of $979.01 million will aid in funding 12 formula programs in the state, covering construction,...
abccolumbia.com
SCDOR: South Carolina issues tax relief due to Hurricane Ian
SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Due to Hurricane Ian, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is issuing a tax relief for extension filers. They have extended the deadline for extension filers to file Individual Income Tax returns to February 15, 2023. This tax relief comes after the Internal Revenue Service...
wkml.com
South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
South Carolinians swarm roasted corn stand at State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot to see at the South Carolina State Fair this week. But one food stand, in particular, is drawing big crowds - roasted corn. "I'm strictly a cobb girl. I don't do a cup. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it right," customer Madison Benton said.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Receiving $979.01 Million from the Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $979.01 million to South Carolina in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
wpde.com
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina is the 9th Least Safe State During COVID-19 – WalletHub Study
South Carolina’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):. Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 pm ET on October 12, 2022. To see the full report, click here.
spartanburg.com
South Carolina Election Commission Answers 2022 Constitutional Amendment Questions
The following Constitutional Amendment Questions will appear on ballots in the November 8, 2022, General Election. Please read over these questions so you will be familiar with them before casting your vote. Amendment 1. Must Section 36(A), Article III of the Constitution of this State, relating to the General Reserve...
Here are the two SC constitutional amendment questions you’ll see on your ballot
Next month, you'll vote on whether a change should be made to the South Carolina Constitution.
