WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Power restored in Hazel Green, New Market; outage remains near Grissom High School
UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities reported power was restored to the majority of affected customers in the New Market and Hazel Green area as of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Crews found a downed utility pole and power lines in the area, and the utility noted high winds and rain were causing multiple outages in Madison County.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama residents react to 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits
Social Security benefits are expected to increase 8.7% by January, the biggest increase in four decades. But is it enough to keep the older citizens who depend on that money afloat?. "I couldn’t believe it. But now I believe it. They’ve been saying it too many times. I can’t help...
Atlanta’s Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects
An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
New hotel, mixed-use project set for Huntsville as downtown growth continues
Huntsville’s downtown district is continuing to grow as a new hotel along with a mixed-use development has been finalized. The growth is the third phase of CityCentre, the project on the southern border of Big Spring Park near the Von Braun Center anchored by the AC Hotel by Marriott and the Eclipse luxury apartment complex.
Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce celebrates growth of local tech company
Wednesday morning members of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce headed over to Will McComb Drive for a ribbon cutting.
WAAY-TV
Medical marijuana dispensaries could soon be in Huntsville
Huntsville City Council is taking the first step in bringing medical marijuana to the Rocket City. During Thursday night's council meeting, they introduced an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. As they move towards bringing medical marijuana to Huntsville, the administration wants to emphasize it does not change...
thebamabuzz.com
7 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 10
We’ve got the inside scoop on seven new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new industrial building in Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Industrial Space | Madison. Project: Industrial Space in Madison. Project Cost:...
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's hosts 3-day job fair
We’re a little more than a month away from the grand opening of Buc-ee's in Athens. This week, they’ll be hosting a job fair to fill some much-needed positions. Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Buc-ee's will be providing on-the-spot interviews at the Doubletree Hilton hotel in Decatur.
Bank Independent breaks ground on south Huntsville office
Bank Independent has broken ground on a new sales office in south Huntsville.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Residents have essential preparations to make as 2nd severe weather season begins in North Alabama
As the leaves change color and the temperatures begin to dip, the second severe weather season is soon to arrive. According to the National Weather Service, the second season typically starts in November and goes until mid-December, but it can start as early as October. This is the case in...
Tank cylinder explodes overnight at Huntsville business
An explosion woke up several residents of the Moores Mill community overnight after officials say a tank cylinder had built-up pressure.
WAAY-TV
3 outdoor warning sirens out of service in Huntsville
The city of Huntsville is urging the public to ensure they have more than one way to receive severe weather alerts, as three of its outdoor warning sirens are out of service. The sirens are located on Celtic Drive in Madison, on Kelley Spring Road in Harvest and at Huntsville Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive.
doppleronline.ca
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st
Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
WAAY-TV
Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
We will be closely monitoring a line of strong to severe storms ahead of our next cold front later today. The severe weather risk has been upgraded to a Level 2 out of 5 for the Shoals, Madison, Giles, and Morgan Counties, while the rest of North Alabama remains under a Level 1 risk.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
WAAY-TV
OSHA investigating fires at Amazon facility in Huntsville
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into fires at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Fires were reported at the facility at 7,800 Greenbrier Road in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County twice in the last three weeks. The first fire was reported Sept. 26. The second was reported exactly one...
Athens crews put out garage fire, saving home
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at an Athens home on Wednesday, according to emergency officials.
WAAY-TV
No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
