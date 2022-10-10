ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Atlanta’s Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects

An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
WAAY-TV

Medical marijuana dispensaries could soon be in Huntsville

Huntsville City Council is taking the first step in bringing medical marijuana to the Rocket City. During Thursday night's council meeting, they introduced an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. As they move towards bringing medical marijuana to Huntsville, the administration wants to emphasize it does not change...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 10

We’ve got the inside scoop on seven new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new industrial building in Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Industrial Space | Madison. Project: Industrial Space in Madison. Project Cost:...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Buc-ee's hosts 3-day job fair

We’re a little more than a month away from the grand opening of Buc-ee's in Athens. This week, they’ll be hosting a job fair to fill some much-needed positions. Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Buc-ee's will be providing on-the-spot interviews at the Doubletree Hilton hotel in Decatur.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

3 outdoor warning sirens out of service in Huntsville

The city of Huntsville is urging the public to ensure they have more than one way to receive severe weather alerts, as three of its outdoor warning sirens are out of service. The sirens are located on Celtic Drive in Madison, on Kelley Spring Road in Harvest and at Huntsville Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st

Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

OSHA investigating fires at Amazon facility in Huntsville

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into fires at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Fires were reported at the facility at 7,800 Greenbrier Road in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County twice in the last three weeks. The first fire was reported Sept. 26. The second was reported exactly one...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
HUNTSVILLE, AL

