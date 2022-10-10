Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia debate – live: Warnock dodges on Biden 2024 as Walker scolded for ‘prop’ police badge
After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock finally faced off on the debate stage with his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.During the campaign he has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past while also facing allegations of domestic violence.In a bizarre moment referring...
HuffPost
Herschel Walker Flashes Fake Police Badge In Georgia Debate Against Raphael Warnock
The use of the prop drew a rebuke from the moderator at the Senate rivals' debate: “You’re very well aware of the rules, aren’t you?”
SFGate
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on 'spoiler'
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn't served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate's success is hardly a guarantee this...
SFGate
Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Families protest prison conditions at Alabama Capitol rally
MONTGOMERY (AP) — People with relatives and loved ones in Alabama prisons rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to decry what they described as inhumane conditions behind bars and a parole process that sees few inmates released. “Men are being murdered. Men are overdosing. Men are taking their own...
Comments / 0